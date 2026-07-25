RR Pogoy's new TNT deal comes with one promise: More PBA championships

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RR Pogoy has nothing but more PBA championships on his mind after signing a new three-year deal with the TNT Tropang 5G.

The deal, which was signed in the presence of team governor Ricky Vargas, head coach Chot Reyes, and team manager Jojo Lastimosa, will keep him with TNT until he is 37 years old.

"More championships, that's really what we'll work on," Pogoy said in Filipino in a video posted on TNT's social media accounts.

RR Pogoy has signed a new three-year deal with TNT, saying he hopes to repay the team's trust by adding more PBA titles to the franchise's collection. PBA

Pogoy has been one of the franchise's longest-tenured stars. The 34-year-old was drafted by the Tropang Giga in 2016 through the special Gilas Pilipinas Draft.

Since then, he has helped TNT win four PBA championships while earning six PBA All-Star selections and two Mythical Second Team citations.

Pogoy is grateful that even after 10 years of service in one franchise, TNT remains an avid believer in him.

"I'm so blessed because they still believe in me. They still trust me," Pogoy said.

Along with Pogoy, TNT also signed forward Mike Nieto to a one-year contract.

"I'm thankful to boss MVP (Manny V. Pangilinan), boss VPV (Ricky Vargas), coach Chot, boss Jolas," Pogoy said. "I'm really thankful. I'm also thankful to my family."

In the previous PBA Commissioner's Cup, Pogoy averaged 13.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 31.2% from the field.

However, TNT fell short of defending its title, losing to Barangay Ginebra in a seven-game Commissioner's Cup Finals series.

The Tropang Giga have not won a championship since capturing the 2024-25 Commissioner's Cup.