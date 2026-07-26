Leo Austria nears return as unbeaten San Miguel braces for red-hot NLEX

San Miguel head coach Leo Austria is inching closer to a return to the Beermen's bench after making significant progress in his recovery from a recent medical issue.

In an exclusive interview with ESPN Philippines on Saturday, July 25, team manager Gee Abanilla shared that Austria has responded well to treatment and is already back with the team at practice. However, he will continue easing his way back into full coaching responsibilities.

"Coach Leo had a medical situation, but it has already been addressed by his doctors. He is doing very well, to say the least," Abanilla said.

Leo Austria is nearing a return to the sidelines after responding well to treatment for a recent medical issue. (PBA)

"We just want to make sure he eases himself back into the thick of things gradually and safely."

The 11-time PBA champion has missed San Miguel's first three games of the PBA Season 50 Governors' Cup, with longtime assistant Peter Martin taking over on the sidelines.

The Beermen, however, have not skipped a beat, opening the conference with three straight victories behind new import George King to share the early lead in Group A.

Leo Austria is expected to gradually resume coaching duties after returning to team practices. (PBA)

Despite his absence during games, the team emphasized that Austria has remained actively involved in its preparations.

"He actually is always present at our practices and coaches' discussions, and he will most likely be at the NLEX game, but he will have to take a bit of a back seat until he's fully recovered and back to 100%," Abanilla added.

The Beermen have looked every bit the contender expected of the defending Philippine Cup champions, with King seamlessly fitting into the system while veterans CJ Perez, Rodney Brondial, Marcio Lassiter and newcomer Jerrick Ahanmisi continue to provide stability on both ends of the floor.

They will hope to reclaim the Governors' Cup, which they last won in 2015 under Austria's leadership.