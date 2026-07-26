Jimmy Alapag's perfect NLEX Road Warriors crush San Miguel Beermen to match best-ever start

Open Extended Reactions

QUEZON CITY, Philippines -- In the Jimmy Alapag era, NLEX has looked every bit like a championship contender.

The Road Warriors passed their first real test in emphatic fashion, crushing San Miguel Beermen 110-96 to improve to 4-0 in Group A of the PBA Season 50 Governors' Cup on Sunday at Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

The victory matched the franchise's best-ever start and kept Alapag unbeaten as NLEX head coach.

It also handed San Miguel its first loss of the conference after the Beermen opened with three straight wins behind import George King.

NLEX took control early and never looked back, building a lead that grew to as many as 25 points in the second half.

The Road Warriors erupted for 64 first-half points to establish a commanding advantage that San Miguel spent the rest of the game trying to erase but never could.

"Any time you play a team like San Miguel, it's always a great test for a team," Alapag said after his squad turned back every Beermen rally, particularly in the second half.

"Our poise in the second half was great for a young team like us. We were able to get stops and score when we needed to get the win."

Jimmy Alapag has NLEX off to a franchise-best 4-0 start after the Road Warriors dominated San Miguel in a battle of unbeaten teams. PBA Media Bureau

Defense set the tone for NLEX, which held San Miguel below the century mark after the Beermen scored at least 100 points in each of their first three games.

Moreover, the Road Warriors limited San Miguel to no more than 25 points in any quarter.

Five NLEX players finished in double figures, led by import DeQuan Jones -- who posted 27 points and ten rebounds.

PBA Governors' Cup Group A Games Wins Losses Streak % NLEX Road Warriors 4 4 0 W4 100.0 San Miguel Beermen 4 3 1 L1 75.0 Converge FiberXers 4 3 1 L1 75.0 Terrafirma Dyip 5 2 3 W1 40.0 TNT Tropang 5G 3 1 2 L2 33.3 Macau Black Pandas 5 1 4 W4 20.0 Titan Ultra Giant Risers 5 1 4 L1 20.0

Schonny Winston added 24 points, Anthony Semerad knocked down five 3-pointers for 15 points, and Robbie Herndon chipped in 13.

Robert Bolick orchestrated the offense with a near triple-double of 14 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds.

On the other end, NLEX also contained San Miguel's stars. June Mar Fajardo finished with just 15 points on an efficient 6-of-7 shooting, while King -- who entered the game averaging 36.0 points and 9.0 rebounds -- was held to 31 points and eight rebounds while committing nine turnovers.

Aside from Fajardo and King, only Don Trollano reached double figures for the Beermen, scoring 16 points after catching fire in the second half.

Robert Bolick flirted with a triple-double, finishing with 14 points, 12 assists, and nine rebounds as NLEX rolled past San Miguel. PBA Media Bureau

NLEX also won the battle on the boards against San Miguel's towering frontline, outrebounding the Beermen 52-46.

The Road Warriors converted those extra possessions into 26 second-chance points, compared with San Miguel's 13.

"I think games like tonight will only allow us to continue to grow as a team and as a family," Alapag said.

The victory came after NLEX opened the conference with three games in five days.

San Miguel represented the Road Warriors' toughest assignment yet after decisive wins over Macau Giant Pandas, Titan Ultra Giant Risers and Terrafirma Dyip.

Alapag credited the extended break before facing the Beermen with allowing his team to further develop its chemistry and sharpen its execution.

"Our break was really productive," he said. "These last ten or 11 days gave us an opportunity to spend more time together. We tried to clean up things both offensively and defensively. But again, huge credit to our staff for helping prepare our guys for this next stretch of games."

Next up for NLEX is a showdown with the Converge FiberXers, a squad that carries a 3-1 win-loss card and is expected to parade returning import Jamaal Franklin.

"We haven't had much time to think about Converge," Alapag said. "I'll definitely start watching film on them tonight. I know they'll have a new import coming in, which is always difficult. But again, I'm really happy with the spirit of our guys."