Tim Cone rues Ginebra's 'worst effort in a long time' after Rain or Shine loss

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After winning their first championship in three years, Barangay Ginebra San Miguel deserved to feel some relief after finally getting the better of TNT Tropang 5G in the previous Commissioner's Cup.

But that comfort of reaching the mountaintop has yet to translate into a strong start in the PBA Season 50 Governors' Cup, as the crowd favorites absorbed their second loss in three games, falling 110-99 to the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters on Sunday, July 26, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

Whether it can be attributed to a championship hangover or simply an early-season lull, head coach Tim Cone believed Ginebra's effort level was nowhere near the standard his team has built over the years.

"I'm disappointed with our effort tonight. Really, really, really poor effort tonight. Worst we've had in a long time," Cone said.

Tim Cone did not mince words after Ginebra's 110-99 loss to Rain or Shine, calling it the Gin Kings' "worst effort in a long time." PBA

The numbers backed up Cone's assessment. Rain or Shine dictated the game's physicality from the opening tip, winning the offensive rebounding battle 17-11 and repeatedly capitalizing on those chances.

Moreover, the Elasto Painters dominated the paint, 54-22.

Aaron Fuller was the biggest beneficiary, consistently sealing defenders inside with great entry passes, rolling freely to the basket, and punishing Ginebra on putbacks en route to 37 points and 12 rebounds while shooting 63.6% from inside the arc.

On the offensive end, the Gin Kings were equally sloppy. Their 21 turnovers became easy offense for Rain or Shine, which converted those miscues into a 27-13 edge in points off turnovers while also dominating the transition game, 14-3.

For a team that usually thrives on limiting mistakes and controlling the tempo, Ginebra rarely found any offensive rhythm.

And it all compounded the frustration of the winningest head coach in PBA history.

PBA Governors' Cup Group B Games Wins Losses Streak % Phoenix Fuel Masters 4 3 1 L1 75.0 Blackwater Bossing 4 2 2 L2 50.0 Meralco Bolts 4 2 2 L1 50.0 Rain or Shine Elasto Painters 4 2 2 W2 50.0 Barangay Ginebra 3 1 2 L1 33.3 Magnolia Hotshots 3 1 2 W1 33.3

"They out-hustled us in all departments tonight. They had a greater sense of urgency. Somehow, I'm gonna have to try to light a fire under our players, especially our key guys," he said.

One of those key players still searching for his rhythm is reigning Commissioner's Cup Best Player of the Conference RJ Abarrientos.

The Gilas Pilipinas guard finished with 13 points and eight assists against Rain or Shine, but his six turnovers reflected the team's overall struggles in taking care of the basketball.

Through three games, Abarrientos is averaging 11.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 6.0 assists, but has done so on an inefficient 46.0 TS% as he continues to adjust to being one of Ginebra's primary creators -- with the team continuing to miss the services of Scottie Thompson.

Despite the rocky start, Cone isn't hitting the panic button just yet.

"Sometimes coming off a championship, it's tough getting guys going. It's like pulling teeth tonight," Cone added.

Despite the 1-2 start, Tim Cone remains confident Ginebra will overcome its early struggles as the conference progresses. PBA

"Riley's doing enough for us to win, but everybody else has to contribute at this point."

Still, Cone knows that slow starts have not been uncommon for his teams over the years.

More often than not, Ginebra has found its rhythm as the conference progresses and has consistently been among the toughest teams to beat once the playoffs arrive.

For now, the veteran tactician believes this is simply another early hurdle that his squad will eventually overcome.

"We feel we'll be there in the end, but I'm not surprised we're going through struggles right now," Cone said.

"But eventually, we'll figure it out. Generally, we always do."