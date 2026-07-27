Leo Austria opens up on angioplasty, targets return to San Miguel bench

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Leo Austria finally revealed why he has been away from the San Miguel bench.

The Beermen head coach shared in a media scrum on Sunday, July 26, that he recently underwent an angioplasty after doctors discovered blocked arteries during a routine medical examination, sidelining him for the team's first four games of the PBA Season 50 Governors' Cup.

In his first public appearance of the conference, where the team suffered a 110-96 defeat to the NLEX Road Warriors, the 68-year-old mentor opened up about the health challenge he had to overcome.

Austria explained the condition was uncovered during the medical tests required by the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) for the renewal of his coaching license, prompting renowned cardiologist Dr. Tony Leachon to order additional examinations that ultimately led to the procedure.

"We had a medical check-up to comply with the renewal of our GAB licenses. The results showed that there was something wrong with my ECG," Austria stated.

"A week later, we got the results, and I immediately showed them to my cardiologists, Dr. Tony Leachon and Dr. Rommel Galvez."

San Miguel head coach Leo Austria revealed that he recently underwent an angioplasty after doctors discovered blocked arteries during a routine medical examination. PBA

He also revealed that further testing, including a stress test and an angiogram, confirmed the blockage.

"He told me I had to undergo a stress test to determine the condition of my heart. After the scan, they found something abnormal. To confirm everything, I had to undergo an angiogram, and that's when they confirmed that my arteries were blocked," he said.

The diagnosis came as a shock to Austria, who still regularly plays basketball despite the demands of coaching.

The 11-time PBA champion coach was discharged from the hospital July 9 and admitted he initially wanted to return for San Miguel's conference opener against Macau five days later.

Instead, team governor Robert Non, who previously underwent the same procedure, convinced him to continue recovering.

PBA Governors' Cup Group A Games Wins Losses Streak % NLEX Road Warriors 4 4 0 W4 100.0 San Miguel Beermen 4 3 1 L1 75.0 Converge FiberXers 4 3 1 L1 75.0 Terrafirma Dyip 5 2 3 W1 40.0 TNT Tropang 5G 3 1 2 L2 33.3 Macau Black Pandas 5 1 4 W4 20.0 Titan Ultra Giant Risers 5 1 4 L1 20.0

"For the first game, I thought I was already going to coach. Fortunately, Boss Robert was there and told me, 'No, no, you have to take a rest,' because he had gone through the same angioplasty. It's not an easy procedure. I'm very thankful to him and to Coach Al [Chua] for giving me time to recover. I'm so grateful to them," Austria said.

Although Austria has yet to set a firm date for his return, he expects to be back once he fully adjusts to the medication prescribed after the procedure.

"It's only a matter of a few more games before I return to coaching," Austria said.

"Bypass surgery is much more difficult. That's why I'm confident I can come back. It's just a matter of time. I just need to make sure I return at 100 percent."