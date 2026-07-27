Converge FiberXers bring back Jamaal Franklin to replace Jalen Hudson

NLEX not getting carried away despite 4-0 start to Governors' Cup (0:45)

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MANILA, Philippines -- Converge FiberXers are turning to a familiar face in hopes of sustaining their strong start to the PBA Season 50 Governors' Cup, making an early import change by bringing back Jamaal Franklin.

Sources told ESPN Philippines that Franklin has already joined the team in practice at Gatorade Hoops Center in Mandaluyong City, signalling his imminent return to the FiberXers.

The move reflects Converge's desire to avoid a repeat of its import woes from the previous Commissioner's Cup.

At the time, the FiberXers stayed with Kylor Kelley throughout the conference despite inconsistent production, a decision that ultimately ended in a missed playoff berth.

Franklin now gets another opportunity to make an impact with the franchise after a productive stint in the 2023 Governors' Cup under then-head coach Aldin Ayo.

The 35-year-old averaged 34.0 points, 11.7 rebounds and 7.6 assists in ten games, highlighted by a franchise-record 57-point performance against Meralco that remains one of the most prolific scoring displays in team history.

PBA Governors' Cup Group A Games Wins Losses Streak % NLEX Road Warriors 4 4 0 W4 100.0 San Miguel Beermen 4 3 1 L1 75.0 Converge FiberXers 4 3 1 L1 75.0 Terrafirma Dyip 5 2 3 W1 40.0 TNT Tropang 5G 3 1 2 L2 33.3 Macau Black Pandas 5 1 4 W4 20.0 Titan Ultra Giant Risers 5 1 4 L1 20.0

The former Memphis Grizzlies forward will replace Jalen Hudson, whose underwhelming production prompted the switch despite Converge's promising 3-1 start to the conference.

In four appearances with Converge, Hudson averaged just 12.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists while shooting only 31.6 percent from the field.

Jamaal Franklin returns to Converge after previously averaging 34.0 points during the 2023 PBA Governors' Cup. PBA Media Bureau

With Franklin back in the fold, Converge hopes his familiarity with the organization and proven ability to carry the offensive load will provide an immediate boost as the conference progresses.

He is expected to make his conference debut when the FiberXers take on TNT Tropang 5G on Tuesday at Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.