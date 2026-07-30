Macau's varied offense leads to back-to-back wins; San Miguel's firepower overwhelms Titan Ultra

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MANILA, Philippines - Two teams searching for momentum found it in different ways on Tuesday.

Macau Giant Pandas erased another double-digit deficit to author back-to-back wins for the first time since joining the league with a 96-92 comeback victory over Terrafirma Dyip, while San Miguel Beermen overwhelmed Titan Ultra Giant Risers, 123-95, to bounce back in the PBA Season 50 Governors' Cup at Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

Behind the results were tactical adjustments that shaped both contests.

Macau repeatedly put the ball in Damian Chongqui's hands to exploit Terrafirma's pick-and-roll coverage. In contrast, San Miguel leaned on Jerrick Ahanmisi's expanded playmaking role and Don Trollano's off-ball instincts to unlock its perimeter-oriented attack.

PBA Governors' Cup Group A Games Wins Losses Streak % NLEX Road Warriors 4 4 0 W4 100.0 San Miguel Beermen 5 4 1 W1 80.0 Converge FiberXers 5 3 2 L2 60.0 TNT Tropang 5G 4 2 2 W1 50.0 Terrafirma Dyip 6 2 4 L1 33.0 Macau Black Pandas 6 2 4 W2 33.0 Titan Ultra Giant Risers 6 1 5 L2 16.67

PBA Governors' Cup Group B Games Wins Losses Streak % Phoenix Fuel Masters 5 4 1 W1 80.0 Meralco Bolts 4 2 2 L1 50.0 Rain or Shine Elasto Painters 4 2 2 W2 50.0 Blackwater Bossing 5 2 3 L3 40.0 Barangay Ginebra 3 1 2 L1 33.3 Magnolia Hotshots 3 1 2 W1 33.3

Chongqui's reads fuel Macau's two-man game

For much of the first half, Terrafirma controlled the game behind Justin Strings' ability to attack from the elbows against Ramon Cao, while Geo Chiu anchored the defense behind him.

The 2025 PBA Draft's first overall pick's presence as a rim protector and rebounder, highlighted by 12 rebounds and six blocks, allowed the Dyip to build a lead that grew to as many as 15 points.

However, the Giant Pandas gradually flipped the script with a pair of key adjustments on both ends of the floor.

Defensively, Macau assigned De'Vondre Perry to Strings to disrupt the Dyip import's rhythm, forcing him to work harder for his points in isolation.

On the other end, head coach Marcus Elliott shifted more playmaking responsibilities to Damian Chongqui, putting the ball in the hands of his speedy point guard through a steady diet of high pick-and-roll actions.

The move immediately put Terrafirma's defense in a dilemma.

Coming into the game, Chongqui had knocked down 39.1% of his three-pointers through five conference games, making him a legitimate pull-up threat coming off the screen.

That forced Chiu, who primarily defended in drop coverage, into an uncomfortable balancing act. Stay too deep, and Chongqui had room to rise for the jumper. Step up too high, and the 5-foot-8 guard had the quickness to turn the corner and attack the paint before the defense could rotate.

play 0:50 Chongqui: 'Hope I can inspire guys that's smaller than me'

Rather than settling for perimeter shots, Chongqui repeatedly exploited the gaps created by Chiu's positioning, attacking downhill and collapsing the Dyip defense.

Even without connecting from beyond the arc, he carved up Terrafirma inside the three-point line, shooting 10-of-15 on two-point attempts while earning 10 free throws -- converting nine.

Thirteen of his 29 points came in the fourth quarter, helping Macau erase another double-digit deficit despite continuing to play through injury.

For Elliott, the victory represented more than just another tally in the standings. It was the type of result his team needed to keep its playoff hopes alive.

"We knew this was one of the games that if we're going to make the playoffs, we had to win," Elliott said.

"It's big for our confidence. We've got another week off before we play again, so now it's about keeping everything fine-tuned."

Ahanmisi's versatile scoring package

With CJ Perez limited to just two minutes after sustaining a groin injury against NLEX Road Warriors, San Miguel needed someone else to shoulder a greater share of the offensive creation.

That responsibility naturally fell to Ahanmisi, and, against Titan Ultra, the Beermen's newest acquisition delivered arguably his most complete offensive performance of the conference.

Rather than relying on a single scoring method, the 28-year-old shooting guard showcased the versatility that has made him one of the PBA's most efficient perimeter threats.

San Miguel repeatedly involved him in high ball screens, where he punished defenders for going under screens with pull-up jumpers and turned the corner whenever the coverage gave him a driving lane.

Ahanmisi remained patient whenever Titan Ultra opted to switch or hedge, navigating the defense before getting to his preferred spots in the mid-range or attacking the basket.

Just as dangerous was his work away from the ball.

The former Adamson Soaring Falcon constantly relocated around the perimeter after giving up the ball, making himself available for catch-and-shoot opportunities as San Miguel's offense flowed from side to side.

His shooting gravity repeatedly forced defenders to stay attached, opening up swing-swing sequences that shifted Titan Ultra's defense and created cleaner looks for both himself and his teammates.

Even when import George King served as the primary initiator, Ahanmisi never stopped moving. Whether sprinting through the corners, lifting from the wing to the slot, or filling the lanes in transition, he consistently put himself in position to receive the ball with his feet set.

Those off-ball habits prevented Titan Ultra from loading up on San Miguel's other scorers and kept the Beermen's half-court offense flowing throughout the contest, helping produce a 49-point third quarter.

After scoring just two points in San Miguel's previous loss, the reigning PBA Three-Point Shootout champion responded with 26 points on an 86.7 TS%.

More importantly, he showed he could seamlessly toggle between primary creator and floor spacer, a valuable trait for a San Miguel team loaded with offensive weapons.

"I kind of hold myself to a high standard, and over the past couple of games I haven't been playing at my best," Ahanmisi said.

"Today, I'm just glad I found a rhythm and was also able to get my teammates involved."

Don Trollano's off-ball movement and timely shot-making continued to strengthen San Miguel's perimeter-oriented lineups alongside June Mar Fajardo. PBA

Trollano's fit with San Miguel's perimeter lineups

With June Mar Fajardo back in the starting lineup, San Miguel has once again leaned into surrounding its franchise cornerstone with shooting to maximize the space created by his post presence.

While King continues to operate as the team's primary facilitator, the Beermen have also found success with Trollano sharing the floor alongside elite floor spacers such as Ahanmisi and Marcio Lassiter.

Trollano is such a clean fit because he doesn't need the ball to impact the offense.

Whenever defenses collapse on Fajardo in the post, Trollano consistently positions himself one pass away, making opponents pay for overhelping with timely catch-and-shoot opportunities.

At the same time, his instinctive cutting punishes defenders who lose sight of him while loading up on Fajardo, creating easy baskets without disrupting San Miguel's offensive flow.

When defenders run him off the three-point line or possessions stall, he has also shown the ability to attack closeouts and create his own offense, giving the Beermen another reliable scoring option without sacrificing spacing.

That balance has been evident over his past two outings, during which he has averaged 19.0 points on a 71.3 TS%.