Adrian Nocum delivers career night for Rain or Shine; RJ Abarrientos regains shooting touch for Ginebra

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Rain or Shine continued its climb after a 0-2 start, extending its winning streak to three games after Adrian Nocum delivered the decisive basket in a 98-97 victory over Magnolia. Barangay Ginebra picked up a much-needed 84-75 win by taking advantage of an injury-riddled Meralco side in the second game of the PBA Season 50 Governors' Cup double-header at Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay on Friday.

Let's take a deeper look at how Adrian Nocum's shot profile became effective against Magnolia, and how RJ Abarrientos found his mojo to lead Ginebra's scoring.

PBA Governors' Cup Group A Games Wins Losses Streak % NLEX Road Warriors 4 4 0 W4 100.0 San Miguel Beermen 5 4 1 W1 80.0 Converge FiberXers 5 3 2 L2 60.0 TNT Tropang 5G 4 2 2 W1 50.0 Terrafirma Dyip 6 2 4 L1 33.0 Macau Black Pandas 6 2 4 W2 33.0 Titan Ultra Giant Risers 6 1 5 L2 16.67

PBA Governors' Cup Group B Games Wins Losses Streak % Phoenix Fuel Masters 5 4 1 W1 80.0 Rain or Shine Elasto Painters 5 3 23 W3 60.0 Barangay Ginebra 4 2 2 W1 50.0 Blackwater Bossing 5 2 3 L3 40.0 Meralco Bolts 5 2 3 L2 40.0 Magnolia Hotshots 4 1 3 W1 25.0

Adrian Nocum's developing three-level scoring

Throughout Rain or Shine's winning streak, the most noticeable adjustment has been Nocum's emergence as the team's primary creator. Beyond carrying a larger scoring load, the Elasto Painters have increasingly trusted him to initiate the offense, make reads out of the pick-and-roll, and create quality looks for himself and his teammates through drives, evidenced by his double-double of 13 points and 10 assists in their previous win over Ginebra.

Against Magnolia, the Tondo native showcased another step in that evolution by displaying a complete three-level scoring package. He consistently got downhill to pressure the rim, punished defenders with pull-up jumpers from the midrange, and confidently knocked down shots from beyond the arc, making it difficult for the Hotshots to settle into any one defensive coverage.

That versatility was on full display in the opening half, when Nocum erupted for 22 points while posting an outstanding 87.0 true shooting percentage, setting the tone for Rain or Shine's offense. He finished the game with a career-high of 31 markers, nine rebounds, and four assists on an excellent 80% clip from the two-point area, while making 3-for-6 from downtown.

But those numbers were best encapsulated in the final possession of the Elasto Painters.

Trailing 97-96 late in the fourth quarter, Nocum called for a high-ball screen, patiently manipulated the switch to get a bigger defender on him, then immediately attacked off the dribble and finished at the rim for the go-ahead basket. It was the type of performance that highlighted not just his scoring ability, but his growing command as the lead guard of one of the PBA's hottest teams.

Rain or Shine head coach Yeng Guiao said his team was starting to realize that Nocum is now understanding to become a closer.

"Nagtitiwala naman kami sa diskarte niya. Sabi ko nga, nag-i-improve na yung decision-making niya," Guiao said of the reigning Player of the Week.

play 1:00 Tim Cone: 'Really proud' of Ginebra

RJ Abarrientos' best offensive game of the conference

Abarrientos struggled to find his rhythm in Ginebra's first three games, with modest numbers of 11.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 6.0 assists on an inefficient 46.0 TS%. His three-point proficiency is also down from the Commissioner's Cup, from 41.8% to only 16.7%, in the early part of the Governors' Cup.

Still, shooters and scorers of Abarrientos' caliber rarely stay quiet for long, and Meralco happened to be on the receiving end when everything finally clicked.

The reigning Best Player of the Conference delivered his finest performance of the tournament, finishing with 27 points, three rebounds, and three assists on an efficient 68.7 true shooting percentage while knocking down three of five attempts from deep. More importantly, his scoring came within the flow of Ginebra's offense rather than through forced isolation possessions.

What stood out was that the Gin Kings did not drastically tweak their triangle sets to get him going.

Instead, Abarrientos simply became more decisive with the opportunities the offense naturally generated. He confidently stepped into open perimeter looks, but also made the right counter whenever Meralco's defenders chased him off the three-point line, attacking closeouts and getting downhill. That balance was reflected in his 7-for-10 shooting inside the arc, showing a more complete offensive approach that prevented the Bolts from keying in on just one aspect of his game.

For a Ginebra team still searching for consistency early in the conference, getting Abarrientos back to playing aggressively within the structure of the offense could be one of its biggest developments moving forward, which is exactly what head coach Tim Cone hopes to see from the team.

"It's an ugly win, but we'll take it," Cone said.

"We had to rely on our best players to create, and they did, enough to create points tonight."

Luis Villegas produced a strong two-way effort to give Rain or Shine valuable interior presence on both ends. PBA

Rain or Shine shock troopers stepping up

Rain or Shine needed timely production from its supporting cast to help Nocum, as Aaron Fuller endured his toughest outing of the conference with just 14 points while shooting an abysmal 26.3% from the field. That opened the door for Deo Cuajao and Luis Villegas to provide the offensive punch the Elasto Painters needed.

Cuajao once again showcased his value as a floor spacer, scoring 15 points while knocking down four of his six attempts from beyond the two arcs.

Meanwhile, the 6-foot-7 Villegas complemented that with a strong two-way effort of 12 points, seven rebounds, and three steals, giving Rain or Shine valuable interior presence on both ends.

Entering the contest, Cuajao and Villegas ranked as the team's third- and fourth-leading local scorers, averaging 9.5 and 8.3 points, respectively, further highlighting the depth that has fueled Rain or Shine's winning stretch.