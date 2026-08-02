Schonny Winston's mid range artillery leads NLEX to 5-0 mark, TNT's stifling defense beats San Miguel

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The Jimmy Alapag era of the NLEX Road Warriors continue to be unblemished at 5-0 with a 119-107 victory over the Converge FiberXers, while the hampered TNT Tropang 5G found a way to get their second straight win over the San Miguel Beermen in overtime, 93-89, in the PBA Season 50 Governors' Cup on August 1 in the Mall of Asia Arena.

Here's a deeper look at how Winston's efficient shot-making kept NLEX unbeaten and how TNT's defensive game plan carried them past San Miguel.

Schonny Winston finding the gaps in the midrange

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In a game that featured momentum swings from both sides, NLEX's biggest offensive advantage came from its perimeter production, finishing with a commanding 51-33 edge in outside scoring. While the Road Warriors established that early through their drive-and-kick offense -- creating three first-quarter corner triples for Anthony Semerad on their way to an 11-for-24 night from beyond the arc -- they also showed they were far from one-dimensional.

Whenever Converge began taking away those driving lanes and catch-and-shoot opportunities, NLEX seamlessly shifted to another area of the floor through Schonny Winston's midrange scoring.

After trailing by as many as 19 points in the opening half, the FiberXers made a conscious defensive adjustment by switching almost every ball screen and keeping the ball in front to discourage NLEX from getting downhill. Instead of allowing straight-line drives that collapsed the defense in the first half, Converge forced the Road Warriors into more half-court execution. They later mixed in stretches of zone defense in the fourth quarter, hoping to clog the paint even further and bait NLEX into settling for contested jumpers.

However, those same adjustments created the exact shots Winston thrives on. With Converge's wings pinching toward the paint and the low man stepping up to tag the roller, pockets of space consistently opened around the elbows, free-throw line, and short corners. NLEX did an excellent job swinging the ball from side to side to shift the zone before finding Winston flashing into those soft spots, while their high ball screens also forced defenders into split-second decisions on whether to contain the ball or recover back to their assignments.

That balance became crucial whenever the Road Warriors' three-point attack cooled. Instead of relying solely on outside shooting, Winston provided a dependable counter that kept the offense flowing and punished every defensive adjustment Converge threw at them. With one of the smoothest pull-up games in the PBA, he turned those openings into an efficient outing of 24 points, six rebounds, and five assists while shooting 57.1 percent on his two-point attempts, serving as the stabilizing force whenever the FiberXers threatened to erase NLEX's lead.

TNT's terrific defense

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Coming into the game, TNT owned just the eighth-best defensive rating in the conference at 113.9 points allowed per 100 possessions. But with RR Pogoy and Jordan Heading joining an already lengthy injury list, the Tropang 5G knew they could not simply trade baskets with the league's highest-scoring offense. If they were going to steal a win over San Miguel despite being shorthanded, it had to come through discipline, physicality, and a collective defensive effort.

That was exactly what unfolded. The Beermen, who entered the contest averaging a league-best 121.2 points per 100 possessions, were held to just 89 points through regulation and overtime while shooting a dismal 34.5% from the field. TNT also forced San Miguel into uncomfortable offensive possessions throughout the night, limiting the Beermen to just 22.2% from beyond the arc and making nearly every catch-and-shoot opportunity a contested one.

George King still finished with 35 points, but TNT was more than willing to live with the volume as long as it came without rhythm. Instead of allowing him to generate easy transition baskets or clean looks within San Miguel's offensive flow, the Tropang 5G consistently loaded up on his drives, showed early help at the nail, and forced him into difficult pull-ups and heavily contested finishes. His 32.1% shooting reflected just how hard TNT made him work for every basket, with very few of his points coming within the natural flow of the offense.

Jio Jalalon and Sean Quitevis set the tone by picking up ball handlers early and fighting over every screen, making life difficult for Jerrick Ahanmisi and Jericho Cruz to comfortably initiate offense. Their pressure forced San Miguel to start sets farther from the basket and bled valuable seconds off the shot clock, leaving the Beermen with fewer opportunities to get into their preferred secondary actions.

Behind them, Glenn Khobuntin delivered one of his best defensive performances of the conference. Tasked with the difficult assignment of guarding King for long stretches, he stayed attached through off-ball movement, used his physicality to deny deep catches, and consistently funneled him into help defenders instead of allowing direct driving lanes. Even when King managed to score, they were often difficult, high-degree-of-difficulty shots that never allowed San Miguel to establish sustained offensive momentum.

For head coach Chot Reyes, it was simply defense that focused on going against this tough matchup.

"We knew we didn't have a lot of our main scorers, so we said daanin na lang natin sa depensa. In our practice, that's all we worked on to limit the number one team scoring in the league." Reyes said.

Mikey Williams is getting his groove back

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After being away from the league for three years, Mikey Williams appears to be settling into his best stretch since joining Converge.

Over the last two games, the explosive scoring guard has averaged 17.5 points on an outstanding 79.6 TS%, highlighted by a 6-for-8 clip from the four-point line. The 34-year old guard's production has also coincided with an increase in playing time, logging 32.5 minutes per game as the FiberXers continue to tighten their rotation.

The individual numbers, however, have yet to translate into team success. Converge has dropped three straight games, slipping to 3-3 in Group A despite Williams' recent offensive surge.