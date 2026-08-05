DeQuan Jones leads NLEX's small-ball success; Ganuelas-Rosser can be TNT's optimal big

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NLEX Road Warriors closed out their first-round campaign in the PBA Season 50 Governors' Cup with a perfect 6-0 record, while Titan Ultra Giant Risers snapped their three-game losing skid with a 132-128 win over fellow strugglers Macau Giant Pandas at Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila on Tuesday.

We take a deeper look at how import DeQuan Jones holds the fort as NLEX's center, Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser's ability to be TNT's most optimal big, and the shootout between Titan Ultra and Macau.

PBA Governors' Cup Group A Games Wins Losses Streak % NLEX Road Warriors 6 6 0 W6 100.0 San Miguel Beermen 6 4 2 L1 66.7 Converge FiberXers 6 3 6 L1 50.0 TNT Tropang 5G 6 3 3 L3 50.0 Terrafirma Dyip 6 2 4 L1 33.3 Macau Black Pandas 7 2 5 L1 28.6 Titan Ultra Giant Risers 7 2 5 W1 28.6

PBA Governors' Cup Group B Games Wins Losses Streak % Phoenix Fuel Masters 5 4 1 W1 80.0 Rain or Shine Elasto Painters 6 4 2 W4 66.7 Barangay Ginebra 5 2 3 L1 40.0 Magnolia Hotshots 5 2 3 W2 40.0 Blackwater Bossing 5 2 3 L3 40.0 Meralco Bolts 6 2 4 L3 33.3

DeQuan Jones nailing the job as NLEX's big man

DeQuan Jones has embraced the responsibility of playing as NLEX's de facto center, giving the team a vastly different look from the rest of the league, despite being a natural wing.

Jones spends much of his time operating on the perimeter but possesses the strength and physicality to hold his own against bigger frontcourt players, allowing NLEX to fully commit to its small-ball identity without completely sacrificing its presence inside.

The setup has unlocked greater pace and spacing for the Road Warriors, which has been the mantra of new head coach Jimmy Alapag.

Jones' ability to handle the ball, facilitate from the elbows, and space the floor forces opposing centers away from the paint, while his mobility gives NLEX the flexibility to switch across multiple positions defensively.

Rather than trying to overpower opponents with size, the Road Warriors have relied on versatility and speed to create advantages on both ends.

But against TNT's imposing frontline, Jones repeatedly battled for position and came away with four offensive rebounds, generating valuable extra possessions in a crucial victory, as he finished the game with 28 points on 64.3% shooting from the two-point area.

It was another reminder that Jones has the frame, toughness, and willingness to bang with traditional bigs, making him an ideal centerpiece for NLEX's unconventional approach.

Alapag said that Jones's form illustrated what had worked well in the team's 6-0 start.

"The credit goes to DeQuan [Jones] and the rest of our guys for continuing to weather whatever challenges we faced so far this early in the conference," Alapag said.

"At the same time, we understand that there's still so much work to be done."

Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser gave TNT valuable frontcourt versatility against NLEX, tallying 13 points and five rebounds before foul trouble limited his minutes against the Road Warriors in the PBA Season 50 Governors' Cup. PBA

'BGR' as TNT's versatile big man

Henry Galinato emerged as TNT's primary interior presence before suffering an injury, and JP Erram has reintroduced a reliable pick-and-pop element, but Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser continues to provide a different dimension that makes the Tropang 5G's frontcourt more versatile.

This ability to seamlessly toggle between the four and the five gives TNT greater lineup flexibility on both ends of the floor. and that versatility was on display when TNT head coach Chot Reyes deployed Ganuelas-Rosser with Erram during Tropang 5G's 24-14 third-quarter surge against NLEX.

Ganuelas-Rosser's perimeter shooting pulled opposing centers away from the paint, while his ability to attack closeouts, dive to the rim, and finish in space, created matchup problems that traditional bigs struggled to contain.

Defensively, his mobility also allowed TNT to switch more actions without giving up size around the basket.

The 6-foot-7 forward finished with 13 points and five rebounds, including four on the offensive glass while posting a 65.8 TS% in arguably his most efficient outing of the conference after returning from injury.

However, the 32-year-old's best game of the conference since returning was cut short by foul trouble, as he picked up five fouls and was limited to just 22 minutes.