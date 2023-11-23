'Abante sa basketball, babae!': The state of Philippine women's basketball

Open Extended Reactions

On Nov. 18, 2023, Araneta Coliseum was rocking and rumbling, as the UAAP was winding down the eliminations of its basketball tournaments.

The early evening featured a big-time game between archrivals Ateneo Blue Eagles and La Salle Green Archers, which carried big-time implications for both sides.

That wasn't the only must-see match-up fans flocked to, however, as starting 9 a.m., the 'Big Dome' was already very much alive -- for women's basketball.

"Definitely, we've seen interest has grown. (Last Saturday), for the first time, and in a regular season game, you have people sitting in lower box," stated acting league commissioner Atty. Mariana Lopa.

"Quantifiably talaga, we now have more people showing up to games."

Indeed, this was a far cry from years past when women's basketball was relegated to smaller venues such as Blue Eagle Gym, Quadricentennial Pavilion, and Adamson Gym, which are all inside campuses of member schools.

And even then, the tournament had a tough time putting people onto seats.

"Before, the big joke about women's basketball is mas marami pang langaw kesa fans," recalled Lopa, who herself was a former player a decade before returning to the UAAP as an official.

Now, the league has not only given women a golden opportunity to strut their stuff in Araneta Coliseum and Mall of Asia Arena alongside men's action, there have also been times when the women have had a game day and a venue all to themselves.

Not only that, all women's games are now available on streaming via the Pilipinas Live app, allowing Filipino fans whether in-archipelago or abroad to witness all the action.

"I can't stress enough how important that has been, for many reasons," explained Lopa.

"For one, you build a fanbase. For another, it's important for the players 'cause many of them are from abroad and the province, and this is the first time their families are seeing them play in the UAAP.

"It's also contributing to the competitiveness because now, players and coaches have access to all the games of their opponents."

Of course, there wouldn't be interest for women's basketball if the talent isn't there in the first place. And safe to say, the tournament is the most competitive it has been in recent memory.

"I believe this is the most competitive season in UAAP women's basketball. And because of that and the TV coverage, mas ginaganahan ang lahat ng player," detailed NU Lady Bulldogs head coach Aries Dimaunahan.

"Players want to perform in front of an audience. Yun ang what was lacking in the past e kasi kumbaga, tayo-tayo lang nasa venue. So for our part, we just make sure everybody plays 110%."

Camille Clarin is part of an NU Lady Bulldogs outfit that have had their traditional dominance challenged in past UAAP seasons -- with the newly-arisen competition welcomed by acting league commissioner Atty. Mariana Lopa. UAAP Media Bureau

Dimaunahan succeeded Pat Aquino as head coach, and together, they have guided the Lady Bulldogs to seven straight championships -- with an eighth on the horizon as they're yet again in the Finals. At one point in time, they were so dominant that they boasted of a 108-game win run.

For two seasons running now, though, the gold-and-blue have lost one game, forcing them to go through the Final Four instead of enjoying the automatic Finals advance they got used to by virtue of sweeping the eliminations. Last year, their unfathomable streak was stopped by the Lady Archers, while this time around, they were shocked by upstart UP Fighting Maroons.

And yet, Dimaunahan is adamant that they welcome this new development.

"We always talk about sharpening the saw, how only iron sharpens iron. This brings out the best in everything in the UAAP," exclaimed the National U mentor.

And yes, the intensified competition is also key to the renewed interest in women's basketball.

"When NU was dominant for so long, there was a narrative about it being bad for the league," remarked Lopa.

"People didn't wanna watch games because NU was gonna win anyway. Whenever that happens, even in the U.S. when UConn (University of Connecticut) was dominant for so long, you just had to be patient for the other teams who were trying to catch up.

"But when the other teams caught up, then women's basketball took off to another level. Hopefully, that's gonna happen here too."

For sure, the hope now is for all this to continue -- or ever go to greater heights.

Another who looks crucial to the long-term prospects of Gilas Pilipinas Women is Ateneo Lady Eagles' Kasey Dela Rosa, who is the frontrunner to be named the UAAP Season 86 Most Valuable Player. UAAP Media Bureau

"In terms of player quality also, it's so, so high. There are so many Gilas players playing here and one foreign student-athlete in almost all teams, which wasn't the case in years past," detailed Lopa.

"For me, those are all indicators of growth. This is now definitely the standard, and we should just definitely keep moving forward."

This is even truer, as Gilas Pilipinas Women is also banking on the continued development of amateur women's basketball for their own unstoppable rise.

The national women's team, spearheaded by Aquino, has been making waves in the last years with its best finish in the FIBA Women's Asia Cup Division A, as well as gold and silver medals in the Southeast Asian Games.

And with several stars already shining under the brighter lights and on the bigger stage such as Ateneo's Kacey Dela Rosa, UP's Louna Ozar, and UST Growling Tigresses' Kent Pastrana, Gilas Women's future is secure.

"It's good for the league, it's good for the country that women's basketball is leveling up. Mas nagkakaroon na ng maraming pwedeng i-invite sa Gilas with up-and-coming players doing well in our tournament," expressed Dimaunahan.

"It's a welcome development for each and every one of us."

In the UAAP Season 86 preseason press conference, Lopa claimed that this will be a make-or-break year for women's basketball.

With how Gilas Women have become the darlings of our national basketball teams and how UAAP has put on display renewed interest for the sport, it looks like women's basketball is well on its way to making it.