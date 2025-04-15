Beyond the show: How JL Lapus has made an impact behind the scenes

Open Extended Reactions

The highlight of Sabrina Ionescu's visit to the Philippines was the unveiling of the Nike Sabrina 2 x TITAN collaboration, a project that showcased the creativity and craftsmanship of Filipina designers: Alex Papa, Lari Gazmen, and Aila Torre. Their involvement resonated with many, as it highlighted the growing influence of Filipinas in both sports and fashion.

But beyond these exceptional women, another woman, JL Lapus, worked behind the scenes to ensure Ionescu's engagements were executed flawlessly.

She is no stranger to organizing high-profile athlete tours in Manila, having previously managed events featuring some of the biggest male sports icons. With years of experience, she has navigated the challenges of working in a male-dominated industry with confidence and determination. For her, the key to success has never been about gender but about skill, dedication, and an unwavering passion for her craft.

"Being a director is not just calibrated on whether you are a male or a female, it's more on your character, interest, and also about your hard work," Lapus said.

Still, Lapus' journey was not without obstacles. She had to confront and rise above the persistent stereotypes and biases that often come with being a woman in sports and event direction. There were moments when her capabilities were questioned, not because of her skills, but because of outdated notions about leadership and authority. Lapus used them as fuel to push harder and has carved a path not just for herself, but for other women looking to break into the space.

JL Lapus thought that the 2016 Kobe Bryant visit would be the pinnacle of her directing career. Lito Boras/Getty Images

Lapus' reputation for excellence reached beyond local borders. She began working with global brands and took on on larger stages and higher expectations. The passion she had for basketball, in particular, opened even more doors -- leading to partnerships with the NBA and Nike, where she showcased her creative vision and ability to deliver world-class events. These international experiences didn't just validate her skill, they solidified her standing as one of the leading figures in sports event direction -- both at home and abroad.

"When you do events, there's this stereotype that it's always masculine 'yung ideal na ayos ng director. But when I came into directing athlete events, I started with the NBA and ang advantage there is they practice inclusivity," Lapus said.

Lapus went on to handle more high-profile athlete events in the country, becoming a key figure behind the scenes during the visits of NBA superstars such as Ricky Rubio, James Harden, Paul George, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, and LeBron James. Each event added to her growing portfolio, but the most special of them all came in 2016: When she was involved in directing the Manila tour of the late Kobe Bryant.

What made that moment even more meaningful was the personal connection she had with the basketball icon. It was her father who first introduced her to the game and inspired her admiration for Kobe. So when the opportunity came to lead the Black Mamba's second visit to Manila, the project meant more than anything she had done before. The moments she once shared with her father, along with the lessons he passed down, all seemed to come together in that single event.

"I grew up watching and reading all the features about him shared by my dad. So when I had the opportunity to direct the Kobe event, I literally dreamt about it," Lapus said.

JL Lapus said her father introduced her to basketball and inspired her admiration for Kobe Bryant. Courtesy of JL Lapus

During that time, Lapus thought that being able to be part of her idol's events and meet him up close was the pinnacle of her career in directing. But little did she know that another basketball star would come along and mark yet another milestone.

Years later, Lapus found herself at the helm of another historic moment: Directing the Manila visit of WNBA superstar Sabrina Ionescu. While she had already worked with some of the biggest male athletes in the world, this was different. This wasn't just about basketball -- it was about representation and about seeing a female basketball icon take center stage in a country that had long celebrated the men's game.

"After Kobe, I thought that was already the peak. But when the Sabrina Ionescu offer came, I realized that there's something more, which is different and challenging at the same time," Lapus said.

Admittedly, Lapus shared that not everything was smooth sailing at the beginning. She had her share of hesitations - uncertainties about how the local audience would respond to a women's basketball tour, questions about whether the event would receive the same energy and support as the male-led ones she had directed in the past.

But despite those doubts, she pushed forward, driven by the belief that visibility for women in sports was not just necessary -- it was long overdue.

"I was hesitant if I could make the same impact with other athletes we have featured before. But when they started to release the news that Sabrina is coming for an Asian tour, it hit me that this visit is really massive. A breakthrough for the sports industry that a female athlete can be this big," Lapus added.

JL Lapus saw Sabrina Ionescu's visit as a chance to show young girls what was possible in a sport that's been dominated by male athletes. Courtesy of Nike/TITAN

Lapus saw firsthand how fans lit up at the chance to meet a female basketball star who had shattered records and redefined what it meant to be a leader on the court. It was a proud moment - not just because of the successful execution of the event, but because it marked a shift in the cultural narrative.

"If she made it, then I can also do it. So, that's what we were able to build with the whole production team, with the agency, and with everyone involved in the project. Its objective is really to inspire and change lives, just like how Sabrina did in her own life," Lapus' take on how they approached the event.

For Lapus, the goal was to create a platform where young girls could see what's possible. Through every detail of the event, from the planning to the live interactions, they worked to build something meaningful. It was more than just logistics; it was about planting seeds of belief in every young woman who watched Sabrina take the stage.

Lapus found her own story mirrored in the journey of the WNBA star. Just like Sabrina, she once stood at the edge of uncertainty, unsure if there was space for someone like her to thrive in an industry dominated by men. But by stepping into her role with passion and purpose, she helped reshape that space for others.

"Be brave to face your dreams. Whatever your heart desires, just go for it. Manifest it and dream about it," Lapus' words for aspiring women who want to thrive in their respective fields.

Her message is clear: Success doesn't come from waiting because it comes from believing you belong. And as she continues to lead and create, Lapus is proving that women can not only be part of the conversation - they can lead it.

"Never lose interest in what you do because that will always fuel you. That will always motivate you to become better and to continue growing," Lapus added.

In every court she's helped fill, every athlete she's brought closer to the fans, and every young girl she's inspired to dream bigger, Lapus has proven that directing goes far beyond managing events - it's about creating moments that matter.

Through her work, she continues to champion the idea that women can lead with strength, grace, and impact. And whether it's bringing a childhood idol to life or empowering the next generation through a groundbreaking tour, she stands as a reminder that when passion meets purpose, there are no limits to what women can achieve.