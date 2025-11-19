NBA on Disney+: Why you can't miss Cavaliers vs. Rockets, Mavericks vs. Knicks

Open Extended Reactions

The NBA will stream on Disney+ Philippines as part of a new multi-year agreement.

The action starts on Nov. 20 with two exciting match-ups between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Houston Rockets, as well as the Dallas Mavericks and the New York Knicks on Nov 20.

Here are some storylines that will be expected to take the spotlight.

Clash between Evan Mobley and Alperen Şengün

This game will not just showcase two talented squads, but two rising big men who are expected to become franchise cornerstones.

Evan Mobley will use his length and timing to erase drives and alter shots, while Alperen Şengün will counter with crafty footwork, pump fakes, and playmaking from the post.

Both players will enter the game posting career-best scoring numbers.

Şengün is averaging 23.0 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 7.4 assists, anchoring Houston's offense with all-around efficiency. Meanwhile, Mobley has put up 18.9 points while expanding his range, taking 4.7 threes per game and knocking them down at a solid 36.4%.

Can Amen Thompson limit Donovan Mitchell?

Amen Thompson's growth as a multi-positional defender will be tested, as he's slated to be matched up with Donovan Mitchell, who is averaging 30.9 points (fifth best), 4.6 rebounds, and 5.5 assists, and 38.8% from deep this season.

The versatility of the third-year player's calling card is -- and will be -- on the defensive end, and he'll lean on that by using his length to shrink Mitchell's pull-up windows and sliding over screens instead of dying on them.

His ability to anticipate dribble pickups and recover on step-backs will be crucial, especially against a scorer who can punish even half-second delays. Thompson has also been more controlled this season, playing behind the numbers with 17.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and elite defensive activity.

If he stays disciplined -- no unnecessary reaches, no overhelping -- he should at least be able to disrupt Mitchell's rhythm. Limiting the All-Star isn't about shutting him down; it's about forcing him into tough twos and keeping him off the line.

Cooper Flagg's MSG debut

For the 2025 draft's No. 1 pick, there's no bigger opening stage than Madison Square Garden -- and Cooper Flagg's first NBA game in the 'Mecca of basketball' already feels like the start of something special.

What makes this debut even more compelling is how naturally Flagg embraces pressure.

MSG amplifies every possession, yet he plays with a calmness and competitiveness that translate perfectly to the stage. His ability to impact the game as a defender, cutter, and secondary playmaker can swing momentum in a heartbeat -- exactly the kind of presence that thrives under MSG lights.

Jordan Clarkson is heating up

For Filipino-American guard Jordan Clarkson, things are finally starting to pick up.

He's finding his rhythm again, flashing the scoring punch that made him a reliable weapon in past seasons. Clarkson has been far more decisive with the ball, getting to his spots earlier in the clock and knocking down shots with confidence.

Off the bench, he's giving New York a real spark -- averaging 10.8 points as part of the Knicks' second-unit engine.

This ability to create shots in isolation, run second-unit actions, and steady the offense when the starters sit has become a key boost for a Knicks team that needs scoring depth.

When Clarkson gets rolling, the entire bench unit settles into a better flow.