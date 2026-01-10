Don Trollano stars as San Miguel take control vs. Ginebra; Meralco stay alive vs. TNT

Open Extended Reactions

Meralco Bolts secured their first win of the PBA Season 50 Philippine Cup semifinals with a 97-89 victory in Game 3 vs. TNT Tropang 5G, having made adjustments on both ends of the floor, while San Miguel Beermen clinched back-to-back wins with a 91-85 triumph in their own Game 3 vs. Barangay Ginebra at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Friday evening.

Here's a deeper look at what Meralco did differently, and how San Miguel withstood a pedestrian game from June Mar Fajardo.

Stingy defense and better in-and-out offensive approach of Meralco

Meralco came out with a clear sense of urgency with their backs against the wall, and it showed in the way they defended. The Bolts cranked up their on-ball pressure and were more decisive with their hedges on ball screens, taking away TNT's downhill lanes early. By shrinking the floor and forcing resets, Meralco slowed the tempo and steered the game into a halfcourt grind -- the pace that neutralizes TNT's offense.

That defensive intent was laser-focused on TNT's primary shot creators. Head coach Luigi Trillo inserted Bong Quinto into the starting lineup in place of the struggling CJ Cansino, giving Meralco a more versatile defender to combat Calvin Oftana's mismatch hunting. The adjustment allowed Chris Newsome to stay attached to Jordan Heading, chasing him off his preferred spots and disrupting his timing. The results were decisive: Oftana was held to just six points on 1-of-7 shooting, while Heading was completely shut out.

Those stops fueled a more balanced and purposeful offensive approach. Rather than settling for tough attempts inside the arc, Meralco emphasized paint touches through Newsome and Chris Banchero, using their penetration to collapse the defense and create kick-out opportunities. The shift paid dividends from the perimeter. After attempting just 14 threes and making only one in Game 2, the Bolts knocked down eight triples this time -- narrowly winning the perimeter points count at 40-38.

Chris Newsome posted 17 points, four rebounds, five assists, and zero turnovers for Meralco Bolts in their victory over TNT Tropang 5G in Game 3 of their PBA Season 50 Philippine Cup semifinals series. Courtesy PBA

Newsome dictated the flow, picking his spots and leveraging the defensive attention he drew to orchestrate the offense. He finished with 17 points, four rebounds, five assists, and zero turnovers on an efficient 66.2 true shooting percentage. Banchero responded after a forgettable two-point outing in the previous game by asserting himself early and often, leading the team with 18 points. Perhaps the biggest breakthrough came from Cansino, who rediscovered his scoring touch with 17 points, most off clean looks generated by Newsome and Banchero -- production that came within the natural flow rather than forced isolation plays.

For TNT, the defensive effort remained largely intact, and they still found a lifeline in RR Pogoy, who erupted for 28 points on a scorching 74.6 TS%, repeatedly capitalizing on favorable matchups. With Pogoy catching fire, the challenge now shifts to head coach Chot Reyes: Heading into Game 4, he must find ways to free up Oftana and Heading against Meralco's tightened coverage, and reestablish the ball movement and spacing that make TNT's offense hum.

Trollano's full offensive package on full display for San Miguel

After torching Ginebra for an eye-popping 24 points and 23 rebounds on 73.1% shooting from the two-point area in the first two games, it felt like mission accomplished when Ginebra finally put the brakes on June Mar Fajardo in Game 3. The nine-time MVP was limited to just six points and went 1-of-8 from the field, even if he still hauled in 19 rebounds. But against a team as deep and adaptable as San Miguel, selling out on Fajardo almost always comes with a price.

This time, that price was Don Trollano. After shooting just 25% through the first two games, a bounce-back was inevitable for a scorer of his caliber. Trollano's versatility of offensive profile makes him particularly dangerous. He's not confined to being a spot-up release valve when Fajardo commands double teams in the post; he thrives as a moving target who can score in multiple actions.

Trollano dipped into his full arsenal, erupting for 33 points, six rebounds, and three assists on an ultra-efficient 67.3 TS%. He punished Ginebra's drop coverage with confident pull-up jumpers, knocked down catch-and-shoot looks, curled and went off screens for movement threes, and sliced in from the weak side to capitalize on overhelp toward Fajardo. It was a complete offensive performance, sustained from when he entered in the game to the final buzzer.

That shot-making surge became the backbone of San Miguel's decisive 21-2 run in the third quarter. Trollano led the charge, while the Beermen's defensive intensity fueled transition opportunities. CJ Perez complemented the run with 19 points, doing most of his damage by going downhill off Ginebra turnovers and empty possessions, turning stops into quick-strike baskets.

On the other side, Ginebra let a golden opportunity slip. They wasted a strong first half from Scottie Thompson but still briefly grabbed the momentum early in the third to take a 50-49 lead, only to be overwhelmed by San Miguel's response. Eight turnovers in that quarter alone proved fatal. With starters such as Troy Rosario and Stephen Holt playing lifeless, head coach Tim Cone may need to lean deeper into his bench to inject energy on both ends. RJ Abarrientos, who finished with 14points on a modest 41.8 TS%, will also need to deliver a more complete outing if Ginebra hopes to keep pace with a San Miguel team that has shown it can win -- even when its biggest star is taken out of the scoring equation.