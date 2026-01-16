CJ Cansino's Philippine Cup showing provides a glimpse of Meralco's future

Open Extended Reactions

Even with the heartbreaking end to their PBA Season 50 Philippine Cup campaign, through a 99-96 Game 5 loss to TNT Tropang 5G in the semifinals, Meralco can still take pride in one major takeaway: The emergence of CJ Cansino.

Fresh off their first PBA championship in the 2024 Philippine Cup, the Bolts failed to get past the quarterfinals in the following season. With an aging core and limited room for error, Meralco badly needed a new source of energy -- someone who could inject life into their offense and keep them competitive on a nightly basis.

This season, that answer came in the form of Cansino's second-year leap.

Used primarily as a spot-up shooter during his rookie season, the former UP Fighting Maroon showcased a much more complete on-ball package this time around -- reminiscent of his pre-injury days in the UAAP. The trust placed in him paid off, as he emerged as Meralco's leading scorer in the eliminations with 17.2 points per game -- often serving as the team's primary offensive option late in possessions.

Cansino's ability to play with purpose and control stood out most in his offensive growth. He showed patience in reading defenders, getting to his preferred spots off the dribble, and making quick decisions out of pick-and-roll actions. Whether it was knocking down catch-and-shoot threes, attacking closeouts for pull-ups, or finishing through contact, he gave Meralco a true three-level scoring threat -- something vital for a halfcourt-oriented team that thrives on execution rather than pace.

His next step, now, is to translate that production deeper into playoff basketball. Opposing defenses will game-plan heavily to take away his comfort zones, force the ball out of his hands, and test his consistency under pressure. And it was clear that opponents have tried to challenge the mental fortitude of Cansino.

In the quarterfinal against Rain or Shine, Cansino faced a noticeable uptick in physical and aggressive defensive pressure, which made his scoring opportunities harder to come by. He wasn't taken out of the game completely, but Meralco had to be more creative in involving him -- often relying on secondary actions as Chris Newsome and Chris Banchero handled most of the playmaking. His production dipped but remained impactful, as he still put up 14 points, eight rebounds, and two assists, though on a modest 46.5 TS%.

Meralco overcame a twice-to-beat disadvantage to reach the semifinals, and the challenge intensified against an experienced TNT squad. Tropang 5G had the depth and discipline to contain Cansino offensively, while also attacking him defensively. Over the first four games, he averaged 14.5 points on an efficient 61.2 TS%, but the swings were evident -- ranging from a nine-point outing on five attempts in Game 2 to an ultra-efficient 18 points on just eight shots in Game 4. To better manage matchups, head coach Luigi Trillo and active consultant Nenad Vucinic shifted him into a sixth-man scoring role.

The more daunting challenge, however, came on the defensive end. TNT repeatedly hunted Cansino in switches, forcing him to guard bigger and stronger wings. Those possessions were most evident when he was matched up against RR Pogoy in the post, prompting Meralco to send help and rotate defensively -- otherwise risking easy buckets. Each defensive concession carried consequences, stretching Meralco's coverage and taxing their overall scheme.

With Newsome sidelined for the latter part of the series, the offensive burden shifted even more to Cansino. And in what was arguably the biggest game of his young PBA career, he showed a willingness to adapt and respond under pressure. In a must-win Game 5, Cansino put together a breakout performance, nearly dragging Meralco to a comeback victory. He poured in a career-high 36 points, 17 of which came in the fourth quarter, showcasing his full scoring arsenal -- shot-making off the dribble, confident pull-ups, and fearless drives at the rim.

In the end, the margins proved unforgiving. A costly late turnover by Cansino sparked a quick six-point swing for TNT in a 12-second span, sealing Meralco's fate. It was a painful finish, but also a defining moment -- one that underscored both the growing pains and the undeniable upside of a player learning in real time what playoff basketball demands.

Meralco's Philippine Cup will be remembered, in the end, not just for how it ended but also for what it revealed. Cansino's rise gave the Bolts a much-needed offensive dimension -- one that can ease the burden on their veteran core and reshape their halfcourt identity moving forward.

The semifinals exposed the areas he still needs to develop, particularly against playoff-level physicality and defensive schemes, but they also confirmed that he belongs in high-leverage moments. If this run was a test, then Cansino passed it not by being perfect but by showing he can adjust, respond, and carry responsibility.