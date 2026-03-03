Gilas grades: Brownlee stars in one-man show vs. Boomers

Open Extended Reactions

Gilas Pilipinas slumped to a 93-66 blowout defeat by Australia after a disastrous second half in their 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup Asian Qualifier on Sunday. They advanced to the second round of qualifying despite back-to-back defeats by New Zealand and Australia, but tougher road games lie ahead, and their carryover record will be crucial in keeping their World Cup bid alive.

Gilas struggled to find offensive rhythm against Australia, leaving Justin Brownlee to carry much of the load. With minimal support and stagnant execution, the team failed to generate consistent scoring,

We assess each Gilas player's performance in the lopsided defeat.

Justin Brownlee - A

Brownlee posted 20 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists vs. the Boomers, bouncing back in a big way after struggling against New Zealand on Friday. Gilas ran much of its halfcourt offense through him by feeding him at the pinch post, clearing a side for isolations, and allowing him to operate as a playmaking hub. When Australia sent extra help, Brownlee made the right reads, turning defensive pressure into four-on-three opportunities, which some of his teammates still didn't take advantage of.

This performance underscored a familiar reality: Gilas leans heavily on its naturalized star to generate offense against elite competition. Brownlee delivered, but sustainable success against a team such as Australia requires more scoring support and consistent shot creation from the rest of the roster.

Quentin Millora-Brown - B+

Beyond Brownlee's shot creation, Gilas found early offense through Millora-Brown's activity in ball-screen actions. With Australia aggressively blitzing pick-and-rolls, the former UP standout consistently slipped into space, rolled hard to the rim, and forced the defense to rotate. His vertical pressure paid off as he drew fouls and finished with 11 points, providing a steady interior outlet when perimeter actions stalled.

There's still a ceiling to how much he can generate offensively on his own, but Millora-Brown showed he can thrive as a system big by setting solid screens, diving with purpose, and capitalizing on short-roll opportunities. At the very least, he proved he can be a reliable rotational piece, and a viable backup option to anchor the paint once Kai Sotto returns to the Gilas fold.

AJ Edu - B

Edu continues to show he's arguably Gilas' most versatile defensive big. Even without a block or steal against Australia, he held his ground in switches, contained drives in space, and avoided being targeted in pick-and-roll situations. The impact didn't always show up in the box score, but his positional defense and mobility helped to stabilize the interior.

Offensively, though, the limitations remain. Edu finished with six points and six rebounds, operating mostly as a play finisher rather than a creator. The positive that he can bring moving forward is that he embraced his role by staying in the dunker spot, not forcing shots, and capitalizing on drop-offs and dump-ins.

Dwight Ramos - B-

This window was a tough scoring stretch for Ramos. Against the Boomers, he struggled to get to his preferred spots and had difficulty finishing, ending with nine points on just 38.3 TS%. Overall, he shot 25.8% from the field (8-of-31), numbers that reflect how hard Australia made him work for every touch.

With Gilas leaning on him as a secondary scorer, Ramos appeared pressed into a larger creation role. Moving forward, simplifying his offensive responsibilities by attacking closeouts, cutting off Brownlee's gravity, and picking his spots in transition could help him regain efficiency without overextending himself as a primary shot-maker.

Chris Newsome - C

Playing less than 100% clearly affected Newsome's impact in this window. He provided a small offensive spark for a brief stretch in the third quarter vs. Australia, scoring four points to momentarily steady the group, but it was difficult to feel his presence with Gilas already facing a sizable deficit.

With younger guards entering the pool and bringing added pace and shot creation, Newsome's role in the program becomes less certain. His value as a steady two-way presence was not felt, so he'll need to carve out a clearly defined niche to stay in the rotation mix.

CJ Perez - C

Australia made it a priority to take away Perez's scoring, sending hard doubles and extra bodies whenever he put the ball on the floor. The result was a quiet outing of just three points on three shot attempts as the Boomers forced the ball out of his hands and disrupted his rhythm early.

The contrast from his 17-point burst against the Tall Blacks was stark, but Perez still showed in this window that he can be an offensive spark for Gilas. The next step is counters by relocating off the ball, cutting behind traps, and making quick reads so he can stay impactful even when defenses are keyed in on him.

Scottie Thompson - C-

Thompson remains Gilas' purest table-setter, and it showed in his minutes against Australia. He made the right reads in early offense, kept the ball moving in the halfcourt, and brought his usual defensive activity, tallying two steals while pressuring the point of attack.

However, in just 13 minutes, his impact was limited. The lack of scoring continues to shrink his margin for error, especially in games when Gilas is already struggling to generate offense. Thompson's value is maximized when he can focus on organizing and defending -- surrounded by enough scoring to keep him from having to force the issue offensively.

Calvin Oftana - C-

The gap between Calvin Oftana's PBA production and his Gilas role continues to stand out. Once again, he had a quiet outing, finishing with just three points on three attempts, struggling to assert himself within the flow of the offense.

For Gilas, the challenge is finding ways to unlock his scoring versatility -- whether through early-clock actions or designed touches -- because right now, he's blending in rather than tilting the floor.

Kevin Quiambao - C-

Quiambao was largely reduced to a floor spacer, operating mostly as a spot-up option instead of showcasing the expanded scoring package he's flashed overseas. The confidence and off-the-dribble craft seen in the Korean Basketball League didn't fully translate in this window.

Gilas may need to empower him with movement sets or even short-roll touches to unlock his ability to make plays, rather than keeping him stationed beyond the arc.

June Mar Fajardo - D

Fajardo's role remained situational against the Boomers. In just under four minutes of action, his stint was mostly neutral, but the limitations in pace-and-space matchups are evident.

Against quicker, perimeter-oriented teams, he projects more as a spot-minutes big for Gilas if he continues to be part of the team in the upcoming windows, used strategically rather than as a focal interior presence.

Juan Gomez De Liano - D

Gomez de Liano struggled to leave a positive imprint, going scoreless in 11 minutes, though he added four rebounds and two assists. The pace and physicality seemed to disrupt his usual offensive rhythm.

Still, this being his first window back with Gilas, there's room for growth. Adjusting to the defensive pressure and decision-making demands at this level will be key as he works to solidify a role moving forward.

Carl Tamayo - D-

Tamayo appears to be outside the core rotation at the moment, with most of his six shot attempts coming in extended minutes late in the game. It's difficult to gauge rhythm or impact without consistent run.