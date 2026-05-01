Win now or develop for the future? Magnolia having to balance competing interests

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Even for a decorated franchise like Magnolia Hotshots, the reality is that it's tough to win a championship.

After multiple years of falling short under the tutelage of head coach Chito Victolero, they made the decision to get a new voice in LA Tenorio for the PBA Season 50 -- and the Commissioner's Cup is his second conference.

There was also a wave of roster moves meant to push Magnolia forward, but the results haven't followed. At 11-11 for the season, the team is stuck in the middle, searching for a clear identity.

Patience remains key for a group finding its footing, but where is the internal tug-of-war happening for Magnolia.

Halfcourt efficiency or pace?

Magnolia's offense is a case of numbers pulling in different directions. Operating at the third-slowest pace in the league at 73.6, the team leans heavily into a halfcourt approach. The slower tempo has helped to sharpen their ball movement, as seen in a strong 66.3% assist percentage, but it also limits overall possessions.

That tradeoff shows in their scoring. Averaging 103.2 points per game, the Hotshots rank just eighth in the conference despite posting the third-best offensive rating at 112.9 and a +3.9 net rating that is good for fifth overall. The efficiency is there on a per-possession basis, but the slower tempo prevents it from translating into higher scoring volume.

Shot selection adds another layer to the equation.

Magnolia owns the league's best true shooting percentage at 58.8 TS%, and leads in three-point accuracy at 38.1%, yet the Hotshots attempt the fewest threes at just 21 per game. The balance between efficiency and volume remains unresolved, creating a constant push and pull between control and aggression on the offensive end.

Youth or veterans?

The Tenorio-led Magnolia is building a roster geared for the future, which represents a clear shift. The management leaned into that direction in the draft and acquisitions, bringing in a stretch four in Yukien Andrada and young wings Javi Gomez de Liano and Chris Koon. The foundation had already started to take shape with Zavier Lucero and Jerom Lastimosa emerging as key long-term pieces.

Lucero has thrived as a modern forward within Magnolia's system, scoring 16.8 points off a mix of rim runs, cuts, and spot-up opportunities while anchoring the glass with 8.6 rebounds. His 3.0 stocks highlight his defensive activity as a help-side disruptor, all while maintaining a highly efficient 64.4 TS%.

Lastimosa complements that with on-ball creation, generating 13.7 points and 4.9 assists through pick-and-roll reads, drive-and-kick actions, and controlled pace in the halfcourt. The former Adamson Soaring Falcon's 57.8% shooting from the field and 67.2 TS% reflect not just efficiency but also strong shot selection and decision-making as a lead guard.

Beyond Lucero and Lastimosa, the minutes distribution still leans toward veterans, with Mark Barroca, Paul Lee, and Rome dela Rosa logging the most playing time among the locals. That's not necessarily a bad thing given their experience -- especially for dela Rosa, who remains highly efficient at 8 points on 63.8 TS%. Still, it shapes how much room the younger core has to grow into bigger roles.

Barroca's steady hand comes with some tradeoffs as well, including a turnover rate that ranks seventh highest in the conference at 21.9%. The dynamic ultimately reflects a team trying to compete now while slowly integrating its future; and that's an approach that could backtrack the growth of the younger players if not balanced well.