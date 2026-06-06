TNT answers Ginebra charge behind Oftana masterpiece

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QUEZON CITY, Philippines - For one night, Calvin Oftana's injured toe took a back seat to a performance that arrived exactly when TNT Tropang 5G needed it most.

The forward from San Beda University delivered a career night against Barangay Ginebra San Miguel, erupting for 31 points and 10 rebounds to power the Tropang 5G to a 101-94 victory in Game 2 of the PBA Season 50 Commissioner's Cup Finals at Smart Araneta Coliseum on Friday.

It was a stark difference from Game 1, when Oftana was limited to 12 points on seven attempts while still managing discomfort from a right toe injury that will sideline him from Gilas Pilipinas' FIBA World Cup Qualifiers Window 3 campaign.

This time, he dictated the tempo from the opening quarter, attacking seams in transition and punishing defensive lapses as TNT built a lead that swelled to as much as 21 points.

By halftime, he already had 17 points, setting the tone for what would become his best scoring game against the Ginebra franchise.

After the game, Oftana downplayed the outburst before pointing to something more important than rhythm or matchup advantages.

"I think maganda lang 'yung tulog ngayon," Oftana quipped.

But beneath the joke was an explanation of his bounce back.

"And I think 'yung kumpiyansa naman sa sarili na 'yun, hindi naman mabibigay ng mga kasama ko 'yun, ng mga coaches ko. Ang tiwala lang nila 'yung kailangan ko."

"And 'yung tiwala na 'yun, ayun 'yung nagpapabuhos sa akin na maglaro pa. I played for 40 minutes again, so pahinga lang and move forward na ulit sa Game 3. Happy lang ako."

Oftana also stressed that scoring was never the only objective.

"'Di naman kailangan talagang umiskor ng marami kung mananalo naman kayo e," he said. "Pero right now talaga, maganda lang talaga tulog, and maganda 'yung pasa ng mga kasama ko.

TNT's Warning Signs

For TNT head coach Chot Reyes, Oftana's explosion was only part of the bigger picture.

The defending champions knew exactly what was coming once they built their early cushion -- and Reyes had already warned his group not to get comfortable.

"We kept reminding the players in the huddle, when we were up big, to not let their guards down because we all know the caliber of a team that Ginebra has. They will always come back," Reyes said.

Chot Reyes braced his troops for the impending Ginebra rally. PBA Media Bureau

And Ginebra did.

Ginebra leaned on its trademark "Never Say Die" spirit, slicing a once-21-point deficit down to just four with 55.6 seconds left behind the late push of Justin Brownlee, RJ Abarrientos, and rookie John Abis.

At that point, the Big Dome, which was silent all evening, suddenly came to life.

But unlike Game 1, TNT did not unravel.

Oftana steadied the response at the line, calmly sinking crucial free throws to stretch the lead back to two possessions with 18.7 seconds remaining, effectively halting Ginebra's final rally.

Free Throw Disparity Fuels Frustration

The finish was also overshadowed by the stark difference in free-throw attempts across the first two games.

In Game 1, Ginebra had 17 free throws with Justin Brownlee taking two.

In Game 2, TNT attempted 25 free throws compared with Ginebra's 10, with Brownlee going to the line only four times despite constant pressure at the rim.

That discrepancy drew the ire of Ginebra head coach Tim Cone.

"Justin had four free throws," Cone said. "He only took three three-point shots, and yet he only got four free throws-he was going to the rim, he was getting around the basket, and wasn't getting the call all night."

"We tried to make a run back, but we couldn't get a break from the referees. I thought it was a terrible crew tonight."

The game was officiated by Peter Balao, Mike Flordeliza, Kenny Hallig, and Jerome Gay.

Tim Cone was livid most of the game with the officiating. PBA Media Bureau

Balanced TNT Response

TNT's bounce-back was anchored by a more composed offensive approach and a balanced scoring effort.

Chris McCullough responded with 19 points and 16 rebounds after a quiet fourth quarter in Game 1, while Jordan Heading added 14 points and five assists. Roger Pogoy, Rey Nambatac, and Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser chipped in 10 points each.

The series is now tied 1-1, with Game 3 to be played at the SM Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday.