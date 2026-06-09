Momentum firmly on Ginebra's side as Gin Kings claim 2-1 lead over TNT

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PASAY CITY, Philippines - Momentum in a championship series can be fragile. Right now, however, all signs point toward Barangay Ginebra San Miguel.

After weathering TNT Tropang 5G's furious fourth-quarter comeback attempt before pulling away for a 116-102 victory in Game 3 of the PBA Season 50 Commissioner's Cup Finals at the SM Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday, the Gin Kings suddenly find themselves in familiar territory: Holding the psychological edge and carrying the confidence of a team that believes it has figured something out.

The series remains far from over at 2-1, but Game 4 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday could determine whether this championship battle stays competitive or swings heavily in Ginebra's favor.

What made Game 3 particularly significant wasn't simply the final score.

It was how Ginebra won.

The Kings built a 22-point advantage, watched it shrink to just seven points at 96-89 with under six minutes remaining, then calmly punished every mistake TNT made down the stretch.

A Calvin Oftana turnover. A Chris McCullough traveling violation. Another costly possession thrown away.

RJ Abarrientos would take advantage, burying a momentum-killing triple. Stephen Holt followed with timely baskets. Justin Brownlee and Troy Rosario finished the job.

During that time, TNT looked rattled.

And that's what makes Game 4 so intriguing.

Stephen Holt comes alive

For much of the Finals, Stephen Holt was an easy target for criticism from fans.

The 2023 No. 1 overall draft pick scored just a single point through the first two games of the series, leading some Ginebra fans to question his offensive impact.

Game 3 delivered a response.

The 6-foot-4 wing out of Saint Mary's College of California erupted for 23 points, including 15 in the opening quarter, helping to fuel Ginebra's blistering 29-12 start.

Holt was perfect in his first six attempts from the field, and finally showcased the offensive aggressiveness many had been waiting to see.

Yet for Ginebra coach Tim Cone, Holt's biggest contributions continue to come beyond the box score.

"I know there was a lot of internet noise about him not playing well," Cone said. "He's been playing great. If you're just looking at Stephen strictly as a scorer, you're not looking at the whole game of basketball. He's a lot more than just being a scorer. He impacts winning in so many things that he does, even when he is not scoring a lot."

Cone went even further, describing Holt as one of the team's most valuable players.

"He's the kind of guy who looks at the game and says 'OK, this is what I need to contribute.' Sometimes it will be scoring, sometimes it will be being the ball mover, sometimes he will be the spread-out guy. And then the stuff you don't see off the court as well. Stephen's such a tremendous leader."

The timing of Holt's breakout couldn't have been better.

With Brownlee producing another masterclass with 41 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists, Holt's emergence gives Ginebra another reliable scoring option TNT now has to counter.

Justin Brownlee is perhaps the most dangerous mismatch hunter in the PBA today. PBA Media Bureau

Calvin Oftana goes missing

If Holt's comeback was one of the biggest stories of Game 3, Oftana's disappearance was equally significant.

After exploding for 31 points and 10 rebounds in TNT's Game 2 victory, Oftana was virtually erased from the contest Sunday.

The star forward finished with just two points on 1-of-8 shooting.

When asked about Oftana's struggles, TNT coach Chot Reyes jokingly replied, "Hinahanap ko rin siya."

A major reason for Oftana's quiet night was the defense of Holt.

"A lot of that was Stephen, especially against Oftana," Cone said.

"He's the one defending Oftana, Pogoy every night. He defended Nocum and Mamuyac in the last series, so he is contributing to winning."

The contrast between Games 2 and 3 was striking.

When Oftana is attacking downhill and making perimeter shots, TNT becomes significantly harder to defend because it eases the burden on McCullough and Pogoy.

When he's neutralized, the offense becomes far more predictable.

Adding to the frustration was a heated exchange between Oftana and Reyes late in the game after a costly turnover.

Television cameras caught Reyes expressing his displeasure following a pass that Brownlee intercepted, with Oftana responding before eventually being substituted.

The forward from San Beda University later downplayed the incident.

"Normal naman 'yun sa team eh, na pagsabihan ako," Oftana said. "Sabi ko nga, 'Nagkamali, Coach, nagkamali.' Pero normal 'yun, nirerespeto ko 'yung Coach ko."

TNT head coach Chot Reyes was visibly frustrated with the officiating in Game 3, pleading — even on his knees — for the calls to go his team’s way. PBA Media Bueau

More questions about the officiating

Just as in the first two games, officiating once again found itself in the spotlight.

After Game 2, Cone publicly criticized the officiating following a free-throw disparity that saw TNT attempt 25 free throws compared with Ginebra's 10.

Game 3 produced a reversal.

This time, Ginebra went to the line 23 times while TNT attempted just 13 free throws.

Throughout the contest, Reyes was visibly animated on the sidelines, repeatedly pleading for calls that never came.

His postgame assessment was with a hint of sarcasm.

"Excellent, excellent officiating today," Reyes said.

"I have to commend the officiating crew. Excellent officiating."

TNT searches for answers

Game 4 now feels like the biggest game of the series.

For Ginebra, the path is straightforward.

Continue riding Brownlee's brilliance, trust the defensive versatility of Holt, Abarrientos, and Scottie Thompson, and maintain the composure that allowed them to survive TNT's rally in Game 3.

A victory would place the Kings ahead 3-1, and just one win away from another championship.

For TNT, the urgency is obvious.

The Tropang 5G need Oftana to rediscover his Game 2 form, need McCullough to cut down on the turnovers after committing seven in Game 3, and find a way to slow down the Ginebra machine.

Most importantly, TNT must regain the poise it lost during Sunday's closing minutes.