Ateneo Blue Eagles players Rene Baterbonia, Divine Adili die in team-building tragedy

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MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine basketball community is searching for answers after the tragedy that claimed the lives of two members of the Ateneo Blue Eagles college team, Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili, during a team-building activity in Aurora Province.

On June 8, the Blue Eagles were conducting a team-building activity at Hermanos Leisure Farm and Surf Camp in Barangay Libis, Dipaculao, Aurora.

Blue Eagles players were participating in the activity near the beachfront about 2:40 p.m. (PST), Philippine National Police said.

Aurora Police provincial director Col. Pervical Pineda said the players were walking through shallow waters as part of the exercise when several members of the group drifted farther from shore and were suddenly caught by strong currents.

Rescue efforts were immediately launched by teammates and resort lifeguards, who used surfboards to reach the players in the surfing area.

Authorities received a distress call approximately 3:15 p.m. (PST), prompting a response from the Philippine National Police (PNP), Philippine Coast Guard, Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, and other local responders.

Baterbonia and Adili were rushed to Aurora Memorial Hospital but were declared dead on arrival. Their remains were transferred to Arlington Memorial Chapels and Crematory in Quezon City on Tuesday.

Baterbonia, 18, was regarded as one of the brightest young basketball prospects in the Philippines.

A native of Talacogon, Agusan del Sur and a product of Ateneo de Davao, he rose to national prominence after leading Davao Region to the 2025 Palarong Pambansa championship, in which he was named Most Valuable Player.

His arrival in Ateneo was viewed as a major boost for the Blue Eagles' future, with many people considering him among the most promising talents of his generation.

Divine Adili was the anchor of Ateneo’s defense during its UAAP Season 88 campaign UAAP Media Team

Adili, 21, was a Nigerian center who joined Ateneo for UAAP Season 88 after playing for New Era University, leading the school's junior team to two National Athletic Association of Schools, Colleges and Universities titles.

The 6-foot-10 big man made his first collegiate campaign with the Blue Eagles this past season, and was expected to play a key role in the program's ongoing rebuilding efforts.

Authorities have said there was no indication of foul play but investigations are ongoing.

Based on witness accounts and the initial police investigation, the PNP described the incident as a "purely accidental" drowning caused by strong currents.

Police also noted that lifeguards were on duty at the resort, and responded during the emergency.

Officials added that Ateneo basketball teams had conducted similar team-building activities at the same location in previous years dating back to 2017.

The family of Baterbonia has requested an autopsy, which Ateneo is helping to facilitate in coordination with authorities, including the National Bureau of Investigation and the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group.

The Philippine Sports Commission has also pledged full cooperation with investigators and announced the formation of a multi-stakeholder panel that will assist efforts by the PNP and the Department of Justice in establishing a complete and accurate account of the incident.

The panel, which is scheduled to convene on Wednesday, will include representatives from the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (the national body for Philippine basketball), the University Athletic Association of the Philippines, the Commission on Higher Education, and the National Youth Commission.

Beyond determining what happened, the group will review athlete safety policies, team-building protocols, and risk-management practices to help to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

Local government officials in Dipaculao have likewise announced plans to conduct a comprehensive inspection of the site to reassess safety measures and improve safety standards moving forward.

Ateneo immediately expressed grief over the deaths of the two student-athletes, and extended condolences to their families, teammates, coaches, and friends.

The university has been coordinating closely with both families while providing support to members of the basketball program.

Ateneo president Fr. Bobby Yap, SJ personally met Baterbonia's family after they arrived from Davao City, offering prayers and support.

The university is also assisting Adili's family with arrangements to repatriate his remains to Nigeria in accordance with the family's wishes and traditions.

Meanwhile, Ateneo players and coaches have undergone psychological debriefing and counseling sessions facilitated by the university's College Guidance Office, with continuing mental health support planned in the coming weeks.