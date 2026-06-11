RJ Abarrientos, Justin Brownlee claim PBA Season 50 Commissioner's Cup honors

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RJ Abarrientos claimed his first Best Player of the Conference award, while Justin Brownlee added a fourth Best Import trophy. PBA Media Bureau

QUEZON CITY, Philippines - For the third time in five seasons, Barangay Ginebra found itself at the center of the PBA's individual awards ceremony, with RJ Abarrientos and Justin Brownlee sweeping the major honors in the Season 50 Commissioner's Cup as the league handed out its top distinctions ahead of Game 4 of the Finals at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Abarrientos claimed his first Best Player of the Conference plum, while Brownlee added a fourth Best Import trophy to his already decorated PBA résumé.

For Abarrientos, the coronation felt like a formality after a dominant semifinal stretch that pushed Ginebra past Rain or Shine in six games.

The 26-year-old guard from Far Eastern University caught fire when it mattered most, delivering back-to-back 30-point explosions to close out the Elasto Painters.

He poured in 31 points in Game 5, powering a 111-104 win, then followed it up with 30 in the series-clinching 118-107 victory that booked Ginebra's return to the Finals.

Across the semifinals, Abarrientos posted averages of 22.0 points on nearly 50 percent shooting, along with 3.67 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.5 steals per game-production that consistently tilted the floor in Ginebra's favor during crunch stretches.

His body of work carried him to 1,147 statistical points, combining performance metrics and votes from media and players, finishing ahead of Robert Bolick (804) and nine-time MVP June Mar Fajardo (573).

Abarrientos now owns a BPC award in the same family lineage as his uncle Johnny -- and did so in quicker fashion, capturing the honor early in his PBA career.

Meanwhile, at 38, Brownlee became the oldest player to win Best Import, adding another milestone to a career already defined by longevity and championship consistency.

He now stands second all-time in Best Import awards behind the late Bobby Parks Sr., the seven-time winner after whom the honor is named.

Brownlee also continues to share the league lead in championships with current FEU head coach Sean Chambers, both sitting on six titles.

His semifinal run reinforced his case, as he edged a strong challenge from Jaylen Johnson, who made his own push for the award with a dominant Game 1 showing of 40 points and 19 rebounds that briefly swung the series momentum for Rain or Shine.

But consistency proved decisive. Johnson's production dipped in the succeeding games, while Brownlee delivered steady two-way impact that helped Ginebra close the series and return to the Finals.

Brownlee ultimately topped the statistical points race among imports with 50.5 SPs, averaging 29.5 points, 9.8 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.67 steals, and 1.3 blocks during the semifinals.

He accumulated 1,284 total points from stats and votes, finishing ahead of Johnson (888), Chris McCullough (690), and Patrick Gardner (534).

McCullough and Gardner became eligible candidates after replacements were made in the import race, after injuries and roster changes involving Bol Bol and Marvin Jones reshaped the final field of contenders.