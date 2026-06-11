Jordan Heading's marksmanship keys TNT's Game 4 response to square PBA Season 50 Commissioner's Cup Finals

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Jordan Heading repeatedly found opportunities to attack out of ball-screen actions and settle into an offensive rhythm. PBA Media Bureau

Jordan Heading returned to his comfort spot as a super scorer off the bench, after starting in Games 2 and 3, and he led TNT Tropang 5G to a 106-98 victory over Barangay Ginebra to knot the PBA Season 50 Commissioner's Cup Finals at 2-2 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday.

Here's a deeper look at how Heading constantly punished Ginebra's defense, and the lineup change that dictated the pace of Game 4.

Heading's scoring on ball screens

TNT consistently targeted RJ Abarrientos. With the Ginebra guard often tasked with defending the opposing point guard, Heading repeatedly found opportunities to attack out of ball-screen actions and settle into an offensive rhythm.

Since Chris McCollough's arrival, TNT head coach Chot Reyes has increasingly utilized those high ball screens to unlock Heading's pull-up shooting. Whenever Ginebra kept its big in a conservative drop, and relied on Abarrientos to recover from behind, Heading comfortably walked into pull-up threes and midrange jumpers. Ginebra's inability to consistently navigate screens gave the TNT guard all the separation he needed to establish rhythm early.

McCollough's presence as the screener made the action even tougher to guard. Ginebra could not simply bring its big higher to take away Heading's pull-up game because doing so would open driving lanes for McCollough on the short roll or downhill attacks toward the rim. TNT essentially put Ginebra in a pick-your-poison scenario: Stay back and allow Heading space, or step up and risk McCollough attacking a compromised defense.

Heading took full advantage, finishing with 29 points on 69.4 TS% while knocking down five of his seven attempts from beyond the arc. More importantly, he also dished out eight assists, showing that he was not merely scoring against the coverage but actively manipulating it.

Should Ginebra decide to send extra help or blitz those actions moving forward, Heading has already shown the ability to leverage his shooting gravity and create clean looks for teammates. If that balance between scoring and playmaking continues, TNT's primary ball-screen attack could remain one of the defining battlegrounds of the series.

Jayson Castro played a key part in TNT's success, having been inserted into the starting lineup for Game 4. PBA Media Bureau

Castro's playmaking control as a starter

The most notable adjustment TNT made in Game 4 was inserting Jayson Castro into the starting lineup. The move may have appeared minor on paper, but it fundamentally changed the complexion of the Tropang 5G offense and allowed their veteran floor general to finally stamp his presence on the series.

After averaging just 3.3 points through the first three games of the Finals, Castro responded with 14 points on an efficient 75.1 TS%. More importantly, he looked far more comfortable orchestrating the offense from the opening tip, giving TNT another creator alongside Heading and immediately putting pressure on Ginebra's defensive coverages.

Much of Castro's success came against Ginebra's drop coverage. The 39-year old guard leveraged his trademark pace and patience to probe the gaps created by the coverage. Whenever Ginebra's big retreated toward the paint, Castro confidently stepped into open jumpers, forcing the defense to respect his scoring threat. The Gin Kings largely prioritized containing Heading and McCollough's two-man actions, which often left Castro with cleaner opportunities to operate.

Castro he recorded just one assist, but his influence extended far beyond traditional playmaking numbers. His ability to organize possessions, get TNT into its sets, and consistently make the right read helped to stabilize the offense whenever he was on the floor. The guard controlled tempo, dictated where the ball needed to go, and repeatedly put TNT in advantageous situations before the defense could get set.

Scottie Thompson's impact often determines the balance of Ginebra's offense. PBA Media Bureau

Ginebra supporting cast needs to show up once again

Justin Brownlee and Abarrientos showed exactly why they respectively took home the Best Import and Best Player of the Conference awards. Brownlee continued to feast on his matchups in the low post, scoring 32 points on an efficient 76.3 TS%, while Abarrientos provided the early spark with 17 of his 21 points coming in the first half on a 70.6 TS% as well.

However, the Gin Kings received far less offensive support from the rest of the roster. Unlike TNT, which got significant contributions from multiple players throughout the night, Ginebra leaned heavily on its two stars to generate offense.

The answer may not necessarily be a major tactical adjustment. It could simply come down to getting a bigger game from Scottie Thompson. He put up only four points, five rebounds, and three assists on 2-for-8 shooting, a game after having a triple-double.

As the team's secondary creator, transition engine, and one of its most versatile rebounders, Thompson's impact often determines how balanced Ginebra's offense looks. A stronger outing from him could help ease the burden on Brownlee and Abarrientos, and give the Gin Kings the additional offensive punch they lacked in Game 4.