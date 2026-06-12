Ateneo Blue Eagles coach and manager on leave after death of Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili

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Ateneo de Manila University has placed men's basketball head coach Tab Baldwin and team manager Epok Quimpo on leave as the university and multiple government agencies continue to investigate the deaths of Ateneo Blue Eagles student-athletes Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili during a team-building activity in Dipaculao, Aurora on June 8.

The university announced the move on Thursday as it launched an independent investigation into the tragedy that claimed the lives of the two student-athletes.

Ateneo President Fr. Roberto Yap, SJ said in a statement that the university's board of trustees had ordered a comprehensive review that would reconstruct the timeline of events, examine the circumstances surrounding the incident, assess existing athletic protocols, and interview all individuals present during the activity.

He also reiterated that the incident required "absolute accountability, clarity, and an unyielding review of the safety and welfare of our community."

"To ensure this process is conducted with the highest standards of fairness, independence, and objectivity, the university's board of trustees has mandated a thorough fact-finding inquiry," Yap said.

As part of the process, Baldwin and Quimpo will remain away from team duties while the inquiry is underway.

"To preserve the total integrity, independence, and fairness of this investigation - and to ensure all participants can cooperate freely without any actual or perceived pressure - head coach Thomas Anthony 'Tab' Baldwin and team manager Christopher 'Epok' Quimpo have gone on leave for the duration of the inquiry," Yap said.

The announcement came as the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) confirmed that the Philippine National Police's Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) had commenced a formal investigation into the incident.

DILG said that subpoenas had already been issued to coaches and players who participated in the activity as part of fact-finding efforts. Authorities are also examining possible violations of Republic Act No. 11053, or the Anti-Hazing Act of 2018.

"DILG emphasizes: all concerned individuals are expected to fully cooperate with the investigating authorities. Due process will be strictly observed, and accountability will be enforced wherever the facts lead," the agency said in a statement.

DILG likewise urged the public to refrain from speculation and allow investigators to establish the facts surrounding the tragedy.

Meanwhile, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) announced that Labor Secretary Francis Tolentino had directed Baldwin to personally appear through a show-cause order before the agency and present proof of a valid and current Alien Employment Permit (AEP).

DOLE said the order stemmed from its review of the circumstances surrounding the incident and Baldwin's employment status as a foreign national working in the Philippines.

Under Article 40 of the Labor Code and Department Order No. 248, Series of 2025, foreign nationals are required to possess a valid AEP before engaging in employment in the country. The agency said it has instructed its officers to verify Baldwin's permit status and determine whether any deficiencies exist.

Baldwin, a dual American-New Zealand citizen, has served as Ateneo's head coach since 2016. He was also the head coach of Gilas Pilipinas for the 2015 FIBA Asia Championships and the 2016 Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

As of Thursday, neither Baldwin nor Quimpo had publicly addressed the incident. However, in a separate statement by Fr. Yap, it indicated that the decision of the 68-year old mentor was not a personal decision.

"The university requested that Coach Baldwin refrain from making public statements to allow the official processes to proceed and the facts to be established before any public discussion of the matter," Fr. Yap said.

"In the immediate aftermath of this heartbreaking loss, our guidance to Coach Baldwin was to focus his attention on the emotional and psychological welfare of the players, coaches, and staff affected by the incident, while also attending to his own well-being as someone who is grieving alongside the rest of the community."

Baldwin made his first public appearance in the candlelight vigil at Ateneo's zen garden, while being absent from Baterbonia's wake and final mass before the body departed back to Davao.

No charges have been announced, and authorities are yet to release findings regarding the circumstances that led to the deaths of Baterbonia and Adili.