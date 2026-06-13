Justin Brownlee delivers 54-point masterpiece to put Ginebra on cusp of PBA Commissioner's Cup crown

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QUEZON CITY, Philippines -- At 38 years old and with more than five decades of playoff basketball already in his legs, Justin Brownlee somehow found another level.

Brownlee delivered one of the greatest performances in PBA Finals history, erupting for a career-high 54 points as Barangay Ginebra San Miguel defeated TNT Tropang 5G 100-95 in overtime to seize a 3-2 lead in the PBA Season 50 Commissioner's Cup Finals before 18,039 fans Friday night at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

With Ginebra staring at an 87-80 deficit with just under four minutes remaining in regulation, Brownlee refused to let the Kings fall behind in the series. The four-time Best Import scored 22 points across the fourth quarter and overtime, carrying Ginebra to a comeback win that could ultimately define its championship bid.

The naturalized Filipino star finished with 54 points on 59.5% shooting, along with 14 rebounds, five assists, a steal, and a block in more than 51 grueling minutes.

"As an import, you just gotta stay aggressive," Brownlee said.

"I just wanted to stay aggressive for the team. I know that the guys lean on me sometimes at certain moments, and I just wanted to do my part."

Brownlee gave Ginebra its first lead of overtime, 94-92, with 2:39 remaining before the locals slammed the door shut. RJ Abarrientos and Troy Rosario combined for the Kings' final six points as they closed the game on a decisive 9-2 run.

Abarrientos finished with 13 points, while Japeth Aguilar added 12 markers, highlighted by a thunderous poster dunk over Henry Galinato late in the second quarter. Rosario chipped in 10 points and seven rebounds.

"It didn't look like it was our night, but we made it our night just through our grit," Ginebra coach Tim Cone said. "I'm really proud of our guys in that regard."

Two days earlier, Cone had stressed the need for Ginebra to avoid becoming overly dependent on Brownlee after a disappointing Game 4 defeat. Instead, Game 5 offered a reminder of why Brownlee remains the gold standard for imports in the PBA.

"What did I say after the last game? I think I said we shouldn't be so Justin-centric," Cone said with a smile. "And what happens? He comes out and hits 54 tonight. It goes to show what I know. The key tonight was Justin was awesome."

Roger Pogoy knows TNT has what it takes to recover from a 3-2 hole, having experienced the same situation a year ago. PBA Media Bureau

Brownlee's 54-point explosion not only surpassed his previous career best of 51 but also etched his name deeper into league history.

PBA chief statistician Fidel Mangonon III noted it was the highest-scoring output in a PBA Finals game in more than three decades. Troy Harris was the last player to score at least 54 in a Finals contest, pouring 54 points for Swift in Game 3 of the 1994 Governors' Cup Finals vs. San Miguel.

Unlike Harris, Brownlee's historic night came in a winning effort.

The Kings struggled offensively for much of the evening and appeared headed for defeat after TNT's third-quarter surge created an 11-point cushion. But Brownlee repeatedly attacked mismatches, knocked down timely jumpers, and kept Ginebra within striking distance until the momentum finally swung.

"This is one of those games where Coach talked about grinding it out, and we just had to grind it out," Brownlee said.

Despite the physical toll of another overtime battle, Brownlee brushed aside concerns about fatigue with a potential title-clinching game less than 48 hours away.

"I think everybody's tired right now," he said. "But at this point, for both teams, you can't make it an excuse. Everybody's getting tired at this point, but you gotta keep the bigger picture in mind."

Lost in the result was another mammoth effort from TNT import Chris McCullough.

The former NBA forward tallied 38 points and 16 rebounds while playing 51 minutes, marking only the second time in his PBA Finals career that he logged at least 50 minutes in a championship game.

Roger Pogoy added 23 points and six rebounds, helping spark TNT's third-quarter breakaway that nearly put the contest away. Jordan Heading chipped in 13 markers.

But after controlling much of regulation, the Tropang 5G struggled to generate offense in overtime as Brownlee and the Ginebra crowd took over.

Still, TNT has been in this exact position before.

Last season, Ginebra also won Game 5 to move ahead 3-2 in the Commissioner's Cup Finals. TNT responded with victories in Games 6 and 7, including an overtime triumph in the deciding contest, to capture the championship.

That experience is why Pogoy remains confident despite the setback.

"Galing din kami sa ganito dati, na 3-2," Pogoy said. "Basta trabahuhin lang namin, walang imposible. Sabi ko na nga, unang maka-apat, so tatlo pa naman. May chance pa."

Ginebra forward Troy Rosario echoed a similar message from the opposite side, warning the Kings against assuming the series is over.

"Well, we have to focus on these little things kasi noong last Commissioner's Cup, napunta kami sa ganoong sitwasyon at nag-overlook kami," Rosario said. "In order to get that championship, we have to focus on the little things. Player's game na ang Games 4, 5, 6, and 7."

Game 6 is set for Sunday at Smart Araneta Coliseum.