TNT must find a way to stop Justin Brownlee that does not weaken grip on Ginebra teammates

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Justin Brownlee produced another Finals masterpiece in Game 6. TNT now have to work out their best defensive approach as thy succeeded in keeping most of Ginebra's supporting cast in check in Game 5, but Brownlee's historic outing ultimately proved enough to secure the victory. PBA Media Bureau

We had a Game 5 to remember when Barangay Ginebra edged TNT Tropang 5G, 100-95, in a thrilling contest that moved the Gin Kings within one win from capturing the PBA Season 50 Commissioner's Cup title.

From Justin Brownlee's historic performance and TNT's continued mismatch-hunting through RR Pogoy to the players who could emerge as difference-makers in a pivotal Game 6, here's a deeper look at the key aspects that could shape the next chapter of the series.

Should TNT stick with a single coverage versus Brownlee?

For a decade, Justin Brownlee has established himself as Ginebra's ultimate problem-solver, powering the franchise to six championships along the way. But in Game 5, the legendary import delivered one of the greatest performances of his PBA career, carrying the Gin Kings' offense almost single-handedly.

Whether it was RR Pogoy, Glenn Khobuntin, or even fellow import Chris McCullough taking turns on him, 38-year-old Brownlee consistently found answers from the post and high-post areas. He poured in a career-high 54 points and 14 rebounds while shooting 63.3% on two-point attempts, repeatedly punishing defenders who were left to guard him one-on-one.

That production was largely a byproduct of TNT's defensive approach. Rather than sending aggressive double teams, the Tropang 5G elected to stay attached to Ginebra's shooters and cutters, limiting the ball movement that typically fuels the Gin Kings' offense. The strategy worked to an extent, as Ginebra finished with just 19 assists and received little offensive support outside of Brownlee. The rest of the team shot only 32.6% from the field, while Best Player of the Conference RJ Abarrientos was held to 14 points on 36.4% shooting.

The dilemma now for head coach Chot Reyes is whether Brownlee's individual brilliance is a price worth paying. TNT succeeded in keeping most of Ginebra's supporting cast in check, but Brownlee's historic outing ultimately proved enough to steal the game. If the Tropang 5G continue to play him straight up in Game 6, they risk another scoring avalanche from a potent Ginebra offense. But if they begin sending help, they could unlock the very ball movement and open looks they spent all series trying to take away.

RR Pogoy as consistently found favorable matchups and turned them into quality scoring opportunities for TNT. PBA Media Bureau

RR Pogoy's focus on mismatch-hunting

Few players have been more effective at identifying and exploiting defensive weak points this postseason than Pogoy. Whether it is attacking slower defenders off the dribble or taking smaller guards into the post, the former Gilas Pilipinas wing has consistently found favorable matchups and turned them into quality scoring opportunities for TNT

That knack was on full display again in Game 5, as Pogoy finished with 23 points, four rebounds, and six assists on 57.9 TS%. While his final numbers were impressive, the path to getting there was notable. Despite struggling from beyond the arc and making just one of his nine three-point attempts, the Cebuano native repeatedly found success inside the arc, converting nine of his 10 two-point field goals. Time and again, he targeted mismatches, attacked the paint, and generated high-percentage looks rather than settling for jumpers.

With Game 6 looming, TNT may be better served by leaning further into that approach. Pogoy's ability to get downhill or establish position on the block not only creates efficient offense for himself, but also forces defensive rotations that can open up kick-out opportunities for the Tropang 5G's shooters. While he remains more than capable of catching fire from deep - as evidenced by his seven three-pointers in Game 3 - the more sustainable formula may be to let his mismatch hunting create advantages first and allow the perimeter opportunities to flow from there.

Calvin Oftana has experienced an up-and-down Finals series, following his brilliant 31-point explosion in Game 2 with inconsistent offensive performances. PBA Media Bureau

Which star player will show up?

As the Finals shift to Game 6, both teams are searching for greater consistency from some of their biggest stars.

For Ginebra, Scottie Thompson has struggled to find his offensive rhythm over the past two games. Coming off a vintage triple-double performance in Game 4, the former PBA MVP was largely held in check in Game 5, finishing with just six points on 1-for-10 shooting while once again dealing with foul trouble. While Thompson continues to impact the game through his rebounding, defense, and hustle plays, the Gin Kings would certainly welcome a more assertive scoring performance to ease the burden on Brownlee.

Meanwhile, TNT is hoping for a bounce-back outing from Calvin Oftana. The versatile forward has experienced an up-and-down Finals series, following up his brilliant 31-point explosion in Game 2 with inconsistent offensive performances. After being limited to nine points and seven rebounds in Game 5, Oftana is now averaging just 8.8 points across the other four games of the series outside of his Game 2 masterpiece.

With both teams expected to make adjustments after a tightly contested Game 5, the spotlight may ultimately fall on the stars who are yet to leave their full mark on the series. The next breakout performance from Thompson or Oftana could be the difference between a championship celebration and a winner-take-all Game 7.