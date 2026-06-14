Chris McCullough erupts for 53 points as TNT staves off elimination, forces Game 7

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QUEZON CITY, Philippines - Before a crowd of 22,731 spectators at Smart Araneta Coliseum hoping to witness Barangay Ginebra San Miguel celebrate its first PBA championship in four years, TNT Tropang 5G refused to let go of its crown.

Facing elimination, the defending champions rode a historic performance from Chris McCullough to a 98-90 victory in Game 6 of the PBA Season 50 Commissioner's Cup Finals on Sunday, tying the series at 3-3 and forcing a winner-take-all Game 7 on Wednesday at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

McCullough delivered one of the greatest performances in Finals history, erupting for 53 points and 22 rebounds to keep TNT's title defense alive and deny Ginebra a chance to clinch the championship.

What unfolded was a heavyweight duel between two imports unwilling to see their season end. McCullough repeatedly came through in key moments for TNT, while Justin Brownlee answered with 52 points on a blistering 23-of-33 shooting clip for Ginebra.

Brownlee's brilliance, however, wasn't enough. No other Ginebra player scored in double figures, with Troy Rosario's nine points the next-highest output on the team. Meanwhile, RJ Abarrientos and Scottie Thompson combined for only nine points, underscoring Ginebra's lack of offensive support behind its resident import.

McCullough seized control with the game hanging in the balance entering the fourth quarter. He knocked down a pair of three-pointers and a momentum-shifting four-pointer during TNT's decisive run, helping turn a narrow deficit into a comfortable lead and quieting the largely pro-Ginebra crowd.

Jordan Heading provided vital support with 19 points and nine assists, while Roger Pogoy added 13 as TNT's starters accounted for 90 of the team's 98 points. The Tropang 5G also won the battle from the perimeter, drilling 12 three-pointers and a four-pointer while shooting 42.9 percent from beyond the arc.

TNT's efficiency proved decisive. The Tropang 5G shot 48.6% from the field and dished out 23 assists, compared with Ginebra's 43.5% shooting and 17 assists.

Now, after six games and a pair of all-time Finals scoring performances from McCullough and Brownlee, the Commissioner's Cup championship will be decided in a winner-take-all Game 7 on Wednesday.

TNT will look to complete its escape from the brink, while Ginebra gets one final opportunity to end its four-year title drought.