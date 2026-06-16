PBA Commissioners Cup Finals: TNT Ginebra brace for another classic showdown in Game 7

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The road to the Commissioner's Cup could end only one way.

After six games of haymakers, counterpunches, and superstar performances, TNT Tropang 5G and Barangay Ginebra find themselves exactly where they were a season ago -- in a winner-take-all Game 7 with a championship hanging in the balance.

After six grueling games filled with momentum swings, tactical adjustments, and superb performances from the import, here's a deep dive on what we have seen and who could be x-factors on both sides.

Has officiating really influenced the Finals?

Throughout the series, TNT head coach Chot Reyes has repeatedly used the word "excellent" sarcastically when discussing the officiating, expressing frustration over calls he felt went against the Tropang 5G.

After Game 6, however, Ginebra mentor Tim Cone pushed back against that narrative.

"I'm just getting real tired of the idea that when we win, it's always because we got favored by the referees," Cone said. "And when they win, it's always about great coaching and great play. It's a narrative that's getting really old.

A look at the numbers suggests neither team has enjoyed a significant whistle advantage.

TNT holds a slight edge in total fouls called through the first six games, 134-126, while also owning a narrow advantage in free-throw attempts, 119-114. Ginebra, meanwhile, has converted its chances at a marginally better rate, shooting 79.8% from the line compared with the Tropang 5G's 78.2%.

With the statistics showing little separation between the sides in that department, the championship is more likely to be decided by execution, adjustments, and composure in Game 7 than by the officiating.

Rey Nambatac's ability to balance playmaking and scoring could be one of the biggest swing factors of the championship decider. PBA Media Bureau

Brownlee and McCollough are balling out

Another key storyline of the Finals has been the spectacular play of the imports, with both Justin Brownlee and Chris McCollough shouldering the bulk of their teams' offensive responsibilities.

Brownlee, a four-time Best Import of the Conference winner, has been nearly unstoppable for Ginebra. TNT's decision to often defend him one-on-one in the post has allowed the 38-year old reinforcement to repeatedly punish mismatches, resulting in averages of 37.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 5.2 assists on a stellar 67.5 TS%. The naturalized Filipino's dominance was best exemplified by consecutive 50-point performances in Games 5 and 6, including a career-high 54-point explosion that powered Ginebra to a crucial Game 5 victory.

On the other side, McCollough has matched Brownlee's production nearly step for step. The one-time PBA champion import has put up 33.8 points, 14.5 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game while carrying TNT's attack with a 57.4 TS%. Much of his success has come through TNT's high pick-and-roll actions with Jordan Heading, a combination that has consistently generated favorable matchups. In Game 6, McCollough delivered the finest performance of his PBA career, erupting for 53 points to outduel Brownlee and force the series into a winner-take-all Game 7.

Ginebra could use some timely shot-making from former MVP Scottie Thompson. PBA Media Bureau

X-factor for TNT: Nambatac's stability as a ball handler

It initially looked like reigning Commissioner's Cup Finals MVP Rey Nambatac was headed for another huge Finals series against Ginebra, when he scored 19 points in TNT's Game 1 loss. His offensive production has since fluctuated, however, even going scoreless in their Game 3 defeat.

But with Jayson Castro unable to finish Game 6 due to injury, Nambatac suddenly found himself in a much larger role as TNT's secondary ball handler. His impact went beyond scoring, as he became a key connector in the Tropang 5G offense whenever Ginebra loaded up on the McCollough-Jordan Heading ball screen action. Attacking a rotating defense, Nambatac consistently made the right reads and finished with seven assists in around 36 minutes of action, helping TNT generate quality looks during important stretches of the game.

Whether it's initiating offense, keeping the ball moving against Ginebra's pressure, or knocking down open catch-and-shoot opportunities created by McCollough's gravity through his rolls, Nambatac's ability to balance playmaking and scoring could be one of the biggest swing factors of the championship decider.

And if Heading spends time on the bench, expect TNT to lean even more heavily on Nambatac to organize the offense and create off the dribble.