PBA Commissioners Cup Finals: Chris McCullough, Justin Brownlee set for title-deciding Game 7

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QUEZON CITY, Philippines -- The PBA Commissioner's Cup Finals comes down to one last game for the championship as Barangay Ginebra San Miguel and TNT Tropang 5G square off in at the SM Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday.

Chris McCullough made sure TNT would have a chance to play in Game 7 when the former NBA forward erupted for 53 points and 22 rebounds in Game 6, matching Justin Brownlee's 52-point effort and extending the series to a winner-take-all finale.

For TNT head coach Chot Reyes, Sunday's victory represented only half of the mission.

"In our board, we put '96 minutes' encircled in a heart," Reyes said. "We said let's play the best 96 minutes of our lives - Game 6 and Game 7. And now, we've done the first half of that."

The defining storyline heading into the title decider is the duel between McCullough and Brownlee, two imports who have carried their respective teams throughout the Finals.

Their performances in the past two games were of historic proportions.

Justin Brownlee is on a tear having followed up his 54-point performance in Game 5 with 52 points in Game 6. PBA Media Bureau

Brownlee poured in 54 points in Game 5 to put Ginebra on the brink of a title, but McCullough answered with his career-high effort in Game 6 to keep TNT alive. Neither player has been willing to let the other seize control of the series.

"I guess C-Mac got tired of Justin eating his lunch," Reyes said. "Another 50-piece by Justin, but C-Mac was able to stay in step with him. And I think that's basically the key."

While much of the attention has centered on the battle between Brownlee and McCullough, Ginebra coach Tim Cone believes another storyline surrounding the series has unfairly overshadowed the quality of play on both sides.

"I'm just getting real tired of the idea that when we win, it's always because we got favored by the referees," Cone said. "When they win, it's always about great coaching and great play. It's a narrative that's getting really old, and it's starting to bother me a bit. I think it's unfair."

Cone said the Gin Kings were confident heading into the finale.

Ginebra coach Tim Cone saw his team fail to clinch the title on Sunday, but he remains confident that the Gin Kings can get the job done in Game 7. PBA Media Bureau

"We're going to feel good about ourselves going into Game 7," Cone said after Game 6. "We know we can take this, and we're going to go for it. But I just hope that if we do, they don't turn around and say it's about the referees again."

Confidence is not in short supply on the TNT side, either. After enduring shooting struggles at various points in the series, McCullough said his mindset entering Game 6 was simple.

"Just to come out and be aggressive, take my shots, and not shy away from them even though I've been missing a lot," he said.

McCullough expects both teams to go all out in the decider.

"It's the last game," he said. "I feel like both teams will leave it all on the line. At this point, our motivation is high, our momentum is good, and we're playing good team basketball. But we still have to finish the job."

After six games, the Commissioner's Cup Finals have arrived at the moment every great series hopes to reach: One game, one champion, and one final showdown between star performers.