Mike Phillips, Justine Baltazar named in Gilas Pilipinas roster for World Cup qualifiers

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MANILA, Philippines - Mike Phillips and Justine Baltazar have been named on Gilas Pilipinas' final 12-man roster for window three of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 Asian Qualifiers in Australia.

Phillips, who plays for the San Juan Knights in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League, was named Finals MVP in the UAAP Season 88 Men's Basketball Tournament after leading De La Salle University to the championship.

Baltazar has been a mainstay for the Converge Fiberxers, having been the No. 1 draft pick in the 2024 PBA Draft.

Joining them in Tim Cone's final 12 are Justin Brownlee, June Mar Fajardo, AJ Edu, Kevin Quiambao, Carl Tamayo, Troy Rosario, Scottie Thompson, Chris Newsome, Dwight Ramos, and RJ Abarrientos.

Notably absent from the roster are Kai Sotto and Quentin Millora-Brown, as well TNT forward Calvin Oftana, who picked up an injury in the recently concluded PBA Commissioner's Cup.

Gilas Pilipinas is looking to bounce back after dropping two home games against New Zealand and Australia in the previous window.

The team heads to New Zealand on June 23 for a training camp before travelling to Perth, Western Australia, for the qualifiers.

They face New Zealand on July 3, and Australia three days later.