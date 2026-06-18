Watch the NBA Draft live on Disney+ Philippines

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AJ Dybantsa is widely expected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, which you can watch live on Disney+ Philippines. David Buono/Icon Sportswire

The next generation of NBA players is about to take center stage as the annual NBA Draft promises to reshape the future, and you can watch the event live on Disney+ Philippines.

Every franchise enters draft night with optimism, believing the right selection can alter the trajectory of its organization for years to come. From rebuilding teams searching for a franchise cornerstone to championship contenders looking for valuable depth, every pick carries significance.

This year's class features an intriguing mix of elite talent, international prospects, and experienced college standouts. Several players have separated themselves at the top of ESPN's Mock Draft thanks to their combination of athleticism, versatility, and high basketball IQ, while a deep group of wings, playmakers, and rim protectors should provide plenty of value throughout both rounds.

AJ Dybantsa is widely expected to be the No. 1 pick, but it's worth emphasizing that he has never been the true consensus star of this class, with Darryn Peterson and Cameron Boozer also garnering strong support around the league, and Caleb Wilson also considered to be in that tier by some. But NBA executives have widely come to view Dybantsa as the safest choice of that group.

Trade speculation is expected to be just as entertaining as the selections themselves. Teams holding multiple picks could package assets to move into the lottery, while others may deal established veterans in exchange for younger talent and future draft capital. As always, draft night often delivers unexpected twists that can dramatically alter the landscape of the NBA before the season even begins.

When NBA Commissioner Adam Silver steps to the podium at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and announces the first selection, a new chapter for the NBA officially begins. Fans will immediately debate winners and losers, but history has shown that draft night is only the beginning. Some future stars will exceed expectations, others will surprise from unexpected draft positions, and the league's next era will begin to take shape with every name called.

And you can watch the NBA Draft live on Disney+ Philippines.

NBA Draft Live on Disney+ Schedules (all times PHT)

Wednesday, June 24

5.00-6.00 A.M.: NBA Today (2026 NBA Draft Red Carpet Show)

7.00-8.00 A.M. PHT: NBA Draft Preview

8.00-11.00 A.M. PHT:: NBA Draft Round 1

Thursday June 25