Mike Phillips comes full circle as La Salle core reunites in Gilas squad

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MANILA, Philippines -- Mike Phillips' first brush with national team duty remains etched in his memory -- not just as a career milestone, but also as a moment that reshaped how he saw his place in Philippine basketball.

In 2023, while still gearing up for his third year with De La Salle University, Phillips received an unexpected call from then-Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes. He was being invited to join a young, hastily assembled squad for the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia.

For the 6-foot-8 forward, it was a moment of disbelief quickly turning into excitement.

"I remember the first time, I just called my parents, called my kuya and we were just all excited. Siyempre talaga, nag-enjoy talaga ako nung SEA Games, ang dami kong natutunan," he told ESPN Philippines.

That team would later be remembered for its unusual mix of collegiate standouts and veteran professionals, later tagged a "Redeem Team" of sorts.

Despite limited preparation and difficult circumstances, the group came together in time to deliver a gold medal after defeating Cambodia in the final -- an early international triumph that gave Phillips his first real taste of wearing the national jersey.

What he thought was a one-time opportunity has grown into something much bigger.

Three years later, Phillips is back in the national team picture, this time under head coach Tim Cone and as part of the final 12 for Gilas Pilipinas' campaign in the third window of FIBA World Cup 2027 Asian Qualifiers.

The assignment is steeper now, with away games against Oceania heavyweights Australia and New Zealand awaiting.

The call-up, however, carried the same emotional weight.

"Sobrang saya ko at ang tagal namin itong hinintay kasi SBP has been working so hard, Ma'am Erika Dy has been working so hard for so many years," Phillips said after San Juan's dominant 114-79 win over Pasig in the MPBL on Thursday.

"Sobrang saya ko na nakasama ako sa Final 12 at excited akong maglaro para sa bayan.

"Sobrang malaking bagay pero hindi pa gaanong nagsisink-in sa akin. Kahit sa practices namin ngayon, grabe yung mga beterano at system ni Coach Tim, I'm excited na matuto ng maraming bagay."

This time, the story feels different not only because of the level of competition, but also because of whom Phillips is sharing the journey with.

Joining him in the Gilas pool are fellow De La Salle products Justine Baltazar and Kevin Quiambao -- names that bring him back to his collegiate roots in green.

For Phillips, it adds deeper meaning to the moment.

"Super excited, Kevin is my boy and si Balti, siya yung captain ko nung first year ko sa La Salle. Full-circle talaga. We have the Animo pride."

From representing La Salle in the UAAP to donning the national colors alongside former teammates, the connection between past and present feels tightly woven.

But beyond nostalgia, Phillips is also stepping into a more defined professional role.

Now suiting up for San Juan in the MPBL, he sees his Gilas stint as another opportunity to measure his growth against higher competition and a deeper talent pool.

"Hopefully, I can represent the MPBL as well in a good way. Marami talagang player na magaling dito sa MPBL," he said.

What began as a surprise call-up three years ago has evolved into a return built on experience, familiarity, and growth.

For Phillips, the journey with Gilas has come full circle -- but the next chapter is only just beginning.