Ateneo disputes referral linking athletics office to Aurora tragedy

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MANILA -- Ateneo de Manila University has disputed investigators' conclusion that its University Athletics Office (UAO) planned and organized the team-building activity in Dipaculao, Aurora, that led to the drowning deaths of student-athletes Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili, a day after police recommended additional homicide-related charges against former men's basketball head coach Tab Baldwin and eight others.

The Philippine National Police's Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) has recommended the filing of complaints for homicide against Baldwin and reckless imprudence resulting in multiple homicide against him and eight other respondents before the Department of Justice following its investigation into the June 8 incident.

Among those named in the referral are assistant coaches Dean Castaño, Sandro Soriano, and Jon Jacinto; strength and conditioning coaches Grant Dearns and CJ Elumba; physical therapist Jerick Rueca; UAO director Emmanuel Fernandez; and sports facilitator Vince Mangulabnan. Baldwin and 11 others had earlier also been recommended to face charges for alleged violations of the Anti-Hazing Act of 2018.

Ateneo spokesperson Fr. RB Hizon, SJ said in a statement released Thursday evening that the university "respectfully but firmly" disputes the Supplemental Referral's conclusion that the UAO, headed by Fernandez, planned, organized, and executed the team-building activity.

"The Supplemental Referral attributes responsibility to the [UAO], headed by Emmanuel Fernandez, for allegedly planning, organizing, and executing the team-building activity in Dipaculao.

"Based on the facts presently known to the university, we respectfully but firmly dispute that conclusion."

Hizon said in the statement that the referral cited Mangulabnan's role in facilitating the chartered bus used by the team as the basis for implicating the UAO.

However, he argued that logistical assistance alone does not establish responsibility for organizing the activity.

"The referral itself cites, as the basis for implicating the UAO, that the chartered bus used by the team was facilitated by Vince Mangulabnan, a member of the UAO staff.

"Standing alone, the administrative facilitation of transportation does not establish that the UAO planned, organized, or directed the activity itself."

Hizon also noted that neither Fernandez nor Mangulabnan was present in Dipaculao during the activity.

"It is likewise undisputed that neither Emmanuel Fernandez nor Vince Mangulabnan was present in Dipaculao during the activity." he said in the statement.

"Their absence underscores the need to distinguish between providing logistical assistance and exercising responsibility for the planning, supervision, or execution of the event."

Hizon said the university remained confident the legal process would determine the respective responsibilities of those involved.

"These are matters that will ultimately be addressed through the appropriate legal process," he said.

"We remain confident that a full and objective examination of the evidence will establish the respective roles and responsibilities of those involved."

Earlier Thursday, Ateneo president Fr. Bobby Yap, SJ confirmed the university had been informed of the recommendation to file criminal charges against several members of its community.

"The university has been informed that criminal charges were recommended to be filed against several members of our community," Yap said in a memorandum.

"The university respects the legal process and will continue to cooperate with the authorities. It will provide whatever assistance and support to these persons as they exercise their rights and defend themselves throughout the process."

Yap also urged the Ateneo community to allow the judicial process to proceed without speculation.

"I ask every member of the Ateneo community to allow the legal process to proceed free from speculation, prejudice, or trial by publicity," he said. "Our justice system demands that facts be tested, evidence be weighed fairly, and the rights of all parties be respected."

Yap concluded by remembering Baterbonia and Adili, whose deaths continue to cast a shadow over the Ateneo athletics community.

"As we continue to grieve the tragic loss of ♱Rene Baterbonia and ♱Divine Adili, let us remain united in prayer for their families, for those who now face these legal proceedings, and for our entire University community. May we all be guided by truth, justice, compassion, and hope in the days ahead."

The Supplemental Referral was issued on Wednesday as authorities continue pursuing criminal complaints stemming from the fatal team-building activity in Dipaculao.