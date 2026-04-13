Scottie Scheffler 4-1 or shorter to win each of the next four golf majors, Rory McIlroy next

Open Extended Reactions

After closing with fourth-best +1175 odds ahead of the 2026 Masters, Rory McIlroy became just the fourth golfer in history to win green jackets in consecutive years. Impressive as it was, McIlroy's odds to win the PGA Championship (+650) and the Open Championship (+750) did not move as a result of his triumph at Augusta National Golf Club, though his odds to win the U.S. Open did shorten from +800 to +700.

Scottie Scheffler is still the favorite for the year's three remaining majors, showing +400 or shorter at each one. Most of the top players -- including Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Ludvig Åberg and Xander Schauffele -- did not see their odds fluctuate based on the Masters results.

Scheffler is the defending champion at both the PGA Championship, which this year will be held at the Aronimink Golf Club in Pennsylvania during May 14-17, and the Open Championship, which will be held at Royal Birkdale in England during July 12-19. The U.S. Open, won last year by J.J. Spaun, will be held at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in New York during June 18-21. Spaun is 80-1 to defend his title.

One player whose odds did shorten across the board is Cameron Young, who is the reigning Players champion and was in the running with McIlroy for much of the Masters. Young was 30-1 for all three remaining majors before Augusta and is now 22-1 for the next two and 25-1 for The Open. Justin Rose, who briefly held the solo lead at the Masters, improved to 35-1 for the PGA Championship and the U.S. Open, with his Open Championship odds staying put at 30-1.

Prior to the Masters, DraftKings offered a to-win-a-major special market, which McIlroy cashed at +170 on Masters Sunday. Scheffler was -150, while DeChambeau and Rahm were +260 to be the only other golfers shorter than +500 to win a major in 2026.

Sportsbooks also opened their odds boards for the 2027 Masters, which Scheffler (+400) and McIlroy (+600) predictably top, with no other player shorter than 12-1.

Odds by DraftKings Sportsbook and subject to change.



