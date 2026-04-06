2026 Masters golf betting odds: Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm favored to don green jacket

Check out the Masters action starting April 8 at noon and 2 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+ and Disney+. (0:30)

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Scottie Scheffler is the clear favorite to win his third Masters Tournament, but he has lost a bit of momentum as the golf world descends on Augusta National Golf Club.

Scheffler sports +485 odds to win the 2026 Masters, a lengthening from the +400 he showed a week prior and the +380 he had at his shortest point, according to DraftKings Sportsbook director Johnny Avello, who notes that bettors have largely stayed away from Scheffler given the short odds compared with the rest of the field.

LIV Golf's Jon Rahm (+910) and Bryson DeChambeau (+1075) take up the next spots, with reigning Masters champion Rory McIlroy (+1150) closing out the top four. Ludvig Åberg, who has looked good to start the season, has seen his Masters odds improve to +1650 and is gaining steam with bettors as well, according to Avello. Other popular improvers include Cameron Young (23-1), Brooks Koepka (37-1) and Akshay Bhatia (57-1).

DraftKings has also released its To Make The Cut market, which predictably has most of the biggest names at very short odds. Some notable golfers closer to the even point include past Masters champions Zach Johnson (-125), Bubba Watson (-112) and Charl Schwartzel (-112).

Two names conspicuously missing from this year's field are Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, marking the first time the Masters will be played without either of them since 1994. DraftKings took some futures action on both golfers, particularly Woods, and plans to refund those tickets.

Odds by DraftKings Sportsbook and subject to change.



