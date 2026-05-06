Betting the Truist Championship: Best bets, tips and more

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This week's PGA Tour event takes us to Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, NC for the Truist Championship. This course can be a grinder as a par 71 with over 7,500 yards and a closing three-hole stretch called the Green Mile that ended more tournament runs than any finishing stretch on tour.

The scoring opportunities are limited, the par 4s are brutally long and the bunkers will collect on anyone who gets loose with the irons.

The players who contend here are precision iron players who can find fast greens from 200 yards out and keep the ball below the hole.

This week that profile points to some of the best approach players in the field at a course that makes iron play the only thing that really matters.

Odds by DraftKings Sportsbook (with ties) and subject to change.

Best bets

Xander Schauffele Top 10 (+106)

Full odds:

Top 5 +220

To win +1150

You're getting plus money on a player that's finished second here twice, and leads the field in approach. That alone should price shorter for a Top 10, especially at a course where your second shot decides everything. The profile compliments a course that forces decisions. Schauffele separates by controlling where the ball finishes. Below the hole, makeable looks can lead to less stress. But if he does miss, he's in the top three in scrambling and sand saves, so the damage doesn't stack. The Green Mile essentially decides the tournament, but his skill set travels exactly where the course gets hard.

Matt Fitzpatrick Top 10 (+144)

Full odds:

Top 5 +300

To win +1700

This is a precision bet. He can certainly pick this course apart; he's elite around the green and best in the field out of the sand if he needs. Quail does force misses, but he has the short game to survive it well. The approach numbers are solid enough -- top 10 in the field -- and we've already seen it translate here. A T8 in the 2025 PGA Championship here with strong ball striking tells you the ceiling is real and repeatable. Putting is his weak spot, but his scrambling keeps rounds from slipping. The results are better than the price gives credit for. +144 is value enough for a profile that fits with real form behind it.

Daily fantasy plays and fades

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Play

Ludvig Åberg, $9,600: The missed cut at last year's PGA Championship (which played at this course) is why he's this price. One bad week is suppressing both his price and roster percentage, which is the fantasy equity you're looking for. The underlying number doesn't care about that result -- third in the field in approach, four top-5 finishes in his last five starts, including T4 at Harbour town two weeks ago. At a course that rewards elite iron play above anything else, his price is low.

Fade

Sam Burns, $9,100: He's the best putter in the field. Previous course results proved that a hot putter can carry you at Quail. The problem at this price is that the course gets you for missing fairways and missing greens with bunkers (that Burns ranks 63rd escaping from). He's going to be in trouble spots often, and the short game outside of putting isn't reliable enough to consistently bail him out. The putter has to be historically hot for four straight days for the salary to pay off. There are cleaner plays at that price range.