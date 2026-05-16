PGA Championship odds: Scheffler two shots off lead but a huge favorite to win

After two rounds at the 2026 PGA Championship, no one has separated themselves from the pack, and there are 58 players within six shots of the lead. As a result, Scottie Scheffler, two shots off the lead, remains the favorite at +340, only marginally shorter than the +385 at which he came into the tournament. Cameron Young, a notable public pick and sportsbook liability who is also two shots back, comes in next on the odds board at +970.
Maverick McNealy and Alex Smalley are the tournament's co-leaders at 4 under through two rounds, but the closeness of the field dictates that they still have relatively long +1175 and +1250 odds, respectively. Ludvig Åberg (+1175), Jon Rahm (+1275), Hideki Matsuyama (14-1), Chris Gotterup (14-1), and Min Woo Lee (+1475) all trail Smalley on the leaderboard but have better odds to win the major championship.
Rory McIlroy recovered from a poor Thursday at Aronimink Golf Club that saw him lengthen from +900 coming into the tournament to 92-1 after the first round; after posting 3 under in the second round, the reigning Masters champion is 28-1 to win the PGA Championship.
Jordan Spieth (105-1), Matt Fitzpatrick (125-1) and Rickie Fowler (130-1) were also popular plays for bettors coming into the fray and have lengthened out to long-shot levels.
Odds by DraftKings Sportsbook and subject to change.