U.S. Open odds: Scottie Scheffler favored; Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm next

Open Extended Reactions

Scottie Scheffler is the +455 favorite to win the 2026 U.S. Open -- his 15th consecutive major coming in as the favorite or co-favorite -- but those odds are actually his longest coming into a U.S. Open since 2023. Major stalwarts Rory McIlroy (+940), Jon Rahm (+1175), Xander Schauffele (+1850) and Cameron Young (19-1) round out the top five on the odds board.

According to bookmakers at Caesars and DraftKings, Matt Fitzpatrick (+2250), Tommy Fleetwood (+2250), Si Woo Kim (36-1) and Sam Burns (37-1) have all been popular in early betting. Caesars says it took at least one large wager on Tyrrell Hatton, who is 30-1 there and 44-1 at DraftKings.

Brooks Koepka has also received some attention at 32-1 due to his popularity during majors and the fact that he won the U.S. Open the last time it was staged at Shinnecock Hills in 2018. Koepka had to withdraw from last week's RBC Canadian Open due to a hand injury, but says he will play at Shinnecock.

Two of the last three U.S. Opens were won by pre-tournament long shots: Wyndham Clark at 100-1 in 2023 and J.J. Spaun at 150-1 in 2025. Both will be coming in with more comfortable odds this week at 45-1 and 59-1, respectively. Additionally, Aaron Rai, who became one of the longest major winners in golf betting history when he won the 2026 PGA Championship with pre-tournament 230-1 odds, is 110-1 coming into the U.S. Open.

Odds by DraftKings Sportsbook and subject to change.



