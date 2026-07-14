The Open Championship odds: Scheffler the favorite entering golf's final major; McIlroy, Fleetwood next

Open Extended Reactions

Scottie Scheffler missed the cut at a professional golf event for the first time in nearly four years when he failed to play the weekend at last week's Genesis Scottish Open, but he'll still be the favorite going into the Open Championship at Royal Birkdale Golf Club in Southport, England ... albeit with longer odds than bettors are used to seeing.

Scheffler's current +620 line is his longest to win a major since the 2023 Open Championship when he was a +700 co-favorite with Rory McIlroy, according to data from SportsOddsHistory.

Speaking of McIlroy, he's the clear second favorite at +860, with a large gap between him and Tommy Fleetwood (18-1) at third on the board. Matt Fitzpatrick (+1850) and Jon Rahm (+1850) are in Fleetwood's tier to round out the top five.

Tom Kim has rocketed up the Open odds board from the 100-1 range to 59-1 following his win at the Scottish Open. One bettor at DraftKings won over $4 million dollars by placing a $47,700 wager on Kim at 84-1 odds to win in Scotland last weekend.

Odds by DK Sports and subject to change.



