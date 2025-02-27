Open Extended Reactions

As retired football great Marshawn Lynch famously said, "It don't get no better than solid." And when it comes to the boxing world, Saturday's matchup between Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach Jr. is just that: solid.

Davis, the WBA lightweight champion, is a fan favorite known for his brash ways and knockout power. He'll be defending his title against Roach, a fighter with whom he shares a rivalry that dates back to 2011, when they were amateurs.

Roach has been a top contender for quite some time, and in 2023 he captured the WBA junior lightweight belt. But his career hasn't been without setbacks. In November 2019, he faced Jamel Herring for the WBO junior lightweight title and lost by unanimous decision. That experience taught him valuable lessons for his next title fight.

That would come four years later in November 2023, and Roach's hard work and dedication turned things for the best when he faced Hector Luis Garcia, an opponent Davis had beaten 10 months before. In a close fight, Roach staged an impressive finish, scoring a knockdown in the final round and ultimately winning by split decision. Since then, he's defended his title once, an eighth-round stoppage win over the previously undefeated Feargal McCrory last June.

Now Roach (25-1-1, 10 KOs) sets his sights on a bold new goal: winning a world title in a second weight class. But he's facing "Tank" Davis (30-0, 28 KOs), one of boxing's most dangerous and exciting fighters, whose reputation in the ring is nothing short of must-watch.

Let's look at the matchup, explain both fighters' styles and anticipate how the fight could play out.