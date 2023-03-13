The homecoming of Katie Taylor will have another big women's fight on the card as well.

Matchroom announced Monday that the WBA junior middleweight title fight between champion Terri Harper and former pound-for-pound No. 1 fighter Cecilia Braekhus will be on the undercard of the Katie Taylor-Chantelle Cameron undisputed junior welterweight fight on May 20 in Dublin.

This is the first title defense for Harper, who is also a former junior lightweight champion, after she beat Hannah Rankin in 2022 to win the junior middleweight belt. The 26-year-old Harper (13-1-1, 6 KO) will fight outside of her native England for the first time and on the biggest stage of her career as the Taylor-Cameron fight is expected to be a massive event in Ireland.

Braekhus, 41, will fight at junior middleweight for her second straight fight after holding at least one welterweight belt from 2009 to 2020. Braekhus (37-2, 9 KO) lost twice to Jessica McCaskill and then didn't fight for over a year before returning at junior middleweight.

The fight will be part of the card allowing Taylor, the undisputed lightweight champion and No. 2 pound-for-pound fighter in the world, to fight in her home country as a pro for the first time.