A lightweight bout between Isaac Cruz and Giovanni Cabrera is set to take place this summer in the U.S., sources told ESPN.

The fight is expected to take place in May or June, sources said.

Cruz (24-2-1, 17 KOs), ESPN's No. 5 lightweight, is best known for a close decision loss to Gervonta Davis in December 2021. A pressure fighter from Mexico, Cruz, 24, has won two fights since the defeat to Davis, stopping former champion Yuriorkis Gamboa in five rounds in April and scoring a second-round knockout of Eduardo Ramirez in September.

Cabrera (21-0, 7 KOs) is coming off the best win of his career, a wide points victory over former prospect Gabe Flores in July. Cabrera floored Flores three times in the bout.

A 28-year-old Seattle native, Cabrera is trained by Hall of Famer Freddie Roach.