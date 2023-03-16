Adrien Broner has signed with Hall of Fame promoter Don King, it was announced Thursday.

Broner (34-4-1, 24 KOs) won titles in four divisions while fighting for PBC, but the 33-year-old parted ways with Al Haymon's company last year to headline a BLK Prime card.

The Cincinnati native was set to fight last month in Atlanta, but after three different opponents withdrew, the event was scrapped, and Broner ended his relationship with BLK Prime.

Now, Broner has linked up with King, the 91-year-old legend who rarely promotes these days. King doesn't have a TV deal and usually offers his fights on pay-per-view.

"This phenomenal team-up of superstar ... bad boy of boxing Adrien Broner and the world's greatest boxing promoter will give the people what they want," King said in a prepared statement. " ... Adrien is ready and excited to show his championship skills once again for the delight of the great boxing fans.

"His proud promoter drops the gauntlet to all the other promoters and challenges them to bring forth their best fighters to fight superstar bad boy of boxing, Adrien Broner. Bob Arum, Frank Warren, Al Haymon, Eddie Hearn, and any other promoter with a hot commodity champion, we welcome them all."

Broner hasn't competed since a controversial decision win over Jovanie Santiago in February 2021. That was the welterweight's lone win in his past four bouts. A draw with Jessie Vargas was sandwiched by lopsided defeats to Mikey Garcia and Manny Pacquiao.

"I have a fantastic camp with Kevin Cunningham, and I can hardly wait to get back into the ring again," said Broner. "Winning a world title and constantly defending or unifying the titles is what I am aiming to do."