Mauricio Lara and Leigh Wood will meet in a WBA featherweight title rematch on May 27 in Manchester, England, Matchroom Boxing announced.

Lara (26-2-1, 19 KOs) scored a seventh-round TKO victory over Wood in February to win his first title. The 25-year-old Mexican was down on all three scorecards when he floored Wood (26-4, 16 KOs) in the seventh round with a blistering left hook before Wood's corner stopped the fight.

Afterward, Lara spat on rival Josh Warrington, whom he fought twice in 2021 (TKO-9 win and technical draw.) There was talk of a trilogy fight between Lara and Warrington -- especially considering the brutal nature of Wood's defeat -- but instead, Wood exercised the rematch clause and will make the quick turnaround.

Wood's thrilling victory over Michael Conlan in March 2022 -- Wood sent Conlan through the ropes in Round 12 -- was named ESPN's Fight of the Year and Knockout of the Year.

The 34-year-old Englishman is rated No. 6 by ESPN at 126 pounds. Lara is ESPN's No. 1 featherweight.

That same day in Belfast, Conlan will challenge Luis Albert Lopez for his IBF featherweight title. The other two featherweight titleholders are Rey Vargas (WBC), who is expected to meet Brandon Figueroa this summer; and Robeisy Ramirez, who defeated Isaac Dogboe on Saturday night.