The WBC has ordered a fight between undisputed super middleweight champion Franchon Crews-Dezurn and mandatory challenger Shadasia Green.

The two sides have until April 28 to come to an agreement or the fight will be placed in a purse bid.

Crews-Dezurn (8-1, 2 KO) became the undisputed super middleweight champion last April when she beat Elin Cederroos by unanimous decision at Madison Square Garden on the undercard of the Katie Taylor-Amanda Serrano fight.

Crews-Dezurn, ESPN's top-ranked super middleweight, has not fought since. She's won every fight but her first, when she lost a unanimous decision to Claressa Shields in 2016. It was the professional debut for both future undisputed champions.

Green (12-0, 11 KO) became the mandatory challenger after knocking out Cederroos in February at the Hulu Theater -- her ninth straight stoppage.

The 33-year-old from Paterson, New Jersey, a former college basketball player at Old Dominion, became the second female fighter to be promoted by Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian's Most Valuable Promotions earlier this year. She is ESPN's No. 2-ranked super middleweight.

"Chasing this title fight has been a long journey, filled with countless hours of hard work, dedication, and sacrifice," Green told ESPN in a statement. "I appreciate the WBC recognizing my place in the division and God willing we can make the fight happen soon."