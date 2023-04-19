        <
          Marlen Esparza-Gabriela Celeste Alaniz fight postponed due to visa issue

          8:44 PM GMT
          • Michael RothsteinESPN Staff Writer
          The flyweight unification fight between WBC champion Marlen Esparza and WBO champ Gabriela Celeste Alaniz has been postponed, a source confirmed to ESPN.

          The fight, which had been scheduled for April 29, is being held up because of a visa issue for Alaniz, who is Argentinian.

          The targeted date for the rescheduled fight, a source said, is May 27.

          Esparza (13-1, 1 KO), 33, has been the WBC champion since 2021. This will be her first fight in 2023 after she beat Eva Guzman and Naoko Fujioka by unanimous decision last year.

          Alaniz (14-0, 6 KO), 28, will be making the second defense of her title. She's won four of her last five fights by stoppage.

