Luis Collazo, who held the WBA welterweight title from 2005 to 2006, announced his retirement from boxing on Wednesday at age 41 following a sixth-round KO loss to Angel Ruiz in Plant City, Florida.

"For boxing, I'm done," said Collazo, who was dropped twice in Round 3. "This is the end for me now. Ruiz did what he had to do and came out with the victory. I give them credit and wish him nothing but the best. Now I will get to spend more time with my family and with the grandchildren."

Collazo (39-9, 20 KOs) fought many of the top names in boxing during his pro career, which started in May 2000. After he won a 147-pound title in 2005, he dropped the belt in a controversial decision defeat to U.K. star Ricky Hatton the following year.

The tricky southpaw from Brooklyn challenged for a welterweight title twice more. Collazo was on the wrong end of a disputed decision again when he was lost to Andre Berto in a 2009 title fight. In 2015, Collazo hurt Keith Thurman with a body shot before he retired on his stool in between Round 7 and 8.

Collazo was involved in numerous action fights over the years. He suffered losses to Hall of Famer Shane Mosley and another British star, Amir Khan. Collazo's career-best win was an upset second-round KO of Victor Ortiz in 2014.