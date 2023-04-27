Jake Paul and his promotions team are launching a new boxing series called Most Valuable Prospects that will highlight top up-and-coming fighters.

The series will begin with a card on May 26 in Orlando, Florida, and it will be headlined by rising star Ashton Sylve, officials told ESPN on Thursday. There will be four cards this year, promoted by Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) and BoxLab Promotions and distributed by DAZN.

An official announcement is expected later Thursday.

Sylve, ESPN Ringside's 2022 prospect of the year who signed with MVP, will take on former U.S. national amateur champion Angel Rebollar in an eight-round lightweight fight. Sylve, who is 8-0 with eight knockouts, and Rebollar are both 19 years old.

Paul and all-time great women's boxer Amanda Serrano, another MVP-signed fighter, will be in attendance at the event.

"Having joined the boxing community in my 20s, I came to realize most professional athletes start training in the ring from the time they can walk," Paul said in a statement. "It's incredibly important to me and my team that we offer a platform and the tools necessary to help these young boxers achieve the success they've been working towards since they were kids.

"I was lucky enough to have a solid foundation when I entered boxing because of the people supporting me, and our goal with Most Valuable Prospects is to give others the same chance, on a global stage."

Paul, 26, is scheduled to fight former UFC star Nate Diaz in a boxing match Aug. 5 in Dallas.

Paul gained fame from YouTube and has parlayed that into a very successful and lucrative boxing career, which includes wins over MMA greats like Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley. Paul is coming off his first loss, against Tommy Fury via split decision in February. He has also teased making a debut in MMA in the near future and has become an equity partner in PFL.

The start of Most Valuable Prospects underscores the fact that Paul is further entrenching himself in boxing and combat sports.

"We have a wide array of athletes within the MVP family and our unique ability to market and promote them as individuals proves how different our company truly is," MVP co-founder Nakisa Bidarian said in a statement. "We have the ability to nurture boxing careers no matter what stage they are in, and our goal with this series is to identify and elevate the next generation of boxing icons.

"We want to help build the future of the sport and believe there is immeasurable potential out there."