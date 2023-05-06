After 12 years, boxing's biggest star, Canelo Álvarez, returns to his home city of Guadalajara, Mexico, to defend his undisputed super middleweight title against John Ryder on Saturday. (3:07)

GUADALAJARA, Mexico -- Canelo Alvarez returns to Mexico for the first time in more than a decade to face John Ryder in the main event at Akron Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico, home of the Club Deportivo Guadalajara (Chivas) soccer team. A crowd of 50,000 is expected.

Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KOs) is defending his undisputed super middleweight championship for the second time. He unified the division with an 11th-round TKO of Caleb Plant in November 2021, and after losing a decision to Dmitry Bivol challenging for the WBC light heavyweight title last May, Alvarez rebounded with a unanimous decision victory over Gennadiy Golovkin back at 168 pounds to close their trilogy.

Great Britain's Ryder (32-5, 18 KOs), earned the title shot by defeating Zach Parker in November to become the WBO super middleweight interim titlist in four rounds, after Parker couldn't continue because of a broken right hand.

In the co-main event, Julio Cesar Martinez (19-2, 14 KOs), of Mexico, defends his WBC flyweight world title against Panama's Ronal Batista (15-2, 9 KOs).

