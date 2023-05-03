A California jury has issued a verdict against former eight-time champion Manny Pacquiao regarding a breach of contract.

The jury in the civil case filed in the Superior Court of Orange County, California, ruled 9-3 in favor of Paradigm Sports Management in its case against Pacquiao relating to a representation agreement. Paradigm argued that Pacquiao did not operate in good faith and failed to disclose any other agreements he had, specifically any arrangement with TGB Promotions.

"The biggest problem for him is he came into court and the jury unquestionably found that he had lied," Judd Burstein, the trial attorney for Paradigm in this case, told ESPN. "I argued to the jury that he's so allergic to the truth he needs an EpiPen anytime he gets close to it."

In a release issued Wednesday, Paradigm said it is owed around $8 million after the jury's verdict.

Pacquiao's legal team could seek to have the verdict overturned and negate any potential financial judgment.

"The court has scheduled a hearing in June, and there are still legal issues that need to be addressed by the court before the case is fully resolved," Jason Aniel, an attorney for the firm representing Pacquiao, said in a statement.

Pacquiao, one of boxing's storied champions, has not fought since a loss to Yordenis Ugas in August 2021. That bout is part of the central issues of the case.

Pacquiao was initially scheduled to face welterweight champion Errol Spence before Spence was forced to withdraw because of an injury. The fight proceeded after Paradigm failed to secure an injunction to stop the bout, which was presented by TGB Promotions.

TGB Promotions primarily works with Premier Boxing Champions. Pacquiao had two previous fights under the PBC umbrella, 2019 fights against Adrien Broner and Keith Thurman, before he faced Ugas.

TGB Promotions was listed as an interested party in the case between Paradigm and Pacquiao because of the Pacquiao-Ugas bout.

"The reason that Paradigm's attempt to get the injunction failed was, in large part, due to the fact that we had had an ongoing contractual relationship with Pacquiao which predated any alleged contract that Paradigm entered into with Pacquiao," said Phil Weiss, who serves as legal counsel for TGB Promotions.

Burstein described Pacquiao's dealings to ESPN as "underhanded." During the jury trial, Burstein said evidence was presented that showed Pacquiao engaged in conversations with then-DAZN executive John Skipper, who was previously at ESPN. Burstein said Pacquiao denied knowing who Skipper was despite a FaceTime call between Skipper and Pacquiao that was played for the jury.

Burstein also said that, despite obligations to TGB Promotions, Pacquiao accepted $3.3 million from Paradigm and declined a potential bout to face Mikey Garcia in May 2021, one month before the lawsuit was filed.

"We essentially argued that Manny Pacquiao was a liar," Burstein told ESPN. "This was a credibility contest."

In a statement issued Wednesday, the former champion and Filipino congressman deferred comment while the case continues.