Rolly Romero and Ismael Barroso will vie for the WBA's vacant junior welterweight title Saturday in Las Vegas, the organization announced Wednesday, after Alberto Puello was made champion in recess due to the adverse finding in his A-sample for the banned substance clomiphene.

Puello (21-0, 10 KOs) was set to defend his title vs. Romero on Saturday but was pulled out of the fight last month after the failed test.

The 28-year-old Dominican's status as champion will be determined following a May 17 hearing with the Nevada commission, the WBA said. The organization will also wait to see if the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association returns a negative result for Puello's B-sample.

It's possible the winner of Saturday's PBC on Showtime main event will have to face Puello next pending the WBA's decision. Puello's Dominican Republic-based promoter, Belgica Pena, told BoxingScene last month that Puello was taking the fertility drug clomiphene for its intended use, not as a performance-enhancing drug.

"Your wife is in the DR, right? So, what do you need to take fertility drugs for?" Romero posed during an interview with ESPN on Tuesday. "On top of that you pass one drug test, one with blood, and one with urine and two weeks later you fail a drug test and then you pass the other one?

"It don't make sense why you're taking fertility drugs if your wife's not here. I don't know about him -- maybe that's why his legs look a little weak sometimes -- but I stop like a month before. ...

"How do I feel? Disgusted with anyone that does any of that s--- in boxing. I think [PED testing] should be more regulated."

Romero, a 28-year-old from Las Vegas, is coming off a TKO loss to Gervonta Davis last May at 135 pounds. Romero (14-1, 12 KOs) will fight for a title in his 140-pound debut.

"I'm Rolly, I get special Rolly privileges," Romero said. " ... Sorry that I'm getting a title shot ... but also I'm by far one of the most entertaining boxers in the sport. You don't wanna give me title shots, don't watch my fights."

Barroso (24-3-2, 22 KOs), a 40-year-old Venezuelan, is a 9-1 underdog.